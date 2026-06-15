See an original Declaration of Independence at Fair Park this summer

Dallas’ rare 1776 copy, one of only 26 surviving originals, is being showcased at the Hall of State during the nation’s 250th anniversary celebration.

Dallas ’ rare 1776 copy, one of only 26 surviving originals, is being showcased at the Hall of State during the nation’s 250th anniversary celebration. A rare piece of American history is now on display in Dallas .

An original copy of the Declaration of Independence is on display now through July 17 at the Hall of State at Fair Park. The document was moved from its permanent home at the J. Erik Jonsson Central Library as part of America250 celebrations. , a partnership between the Dallas Historical Society, Dallas Public Library, Dallas Police Department, and the Dallas City Manager's Office. The exhibit also includes other historic documents from the Dallas Historical Society's collection.

"As we celebrate America’s 250th birthday, I am thrilled to invite both Dallasites and visitors from near and far to experience firsthand an original copy of our nation’s founding document and reflect on the ideals that make America exceptional,” said Dallas Mayor Eric L. Johnson. Officials said officers will provide around-the-clock security during the exhibit's run, while archivists will monitor the document.

The Dallas Historical Society also commissioned a custom display case designed specifically to house the Declaration while it is on view. The exhibit coincides with the FIFA Fan Festival at Fair Park, which runs through July 19 and is expected to draw visitors from around the world during the FIFA World Cup 2026.

"This is a wonderful opportunity to introduce FIFA visitors to such a rare and significant piece of American history," Dallas City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert said. "As Dallas welcomes guests from across the world, we are excited to showcase an important part of our nation's story. " Dallas' copy of the Declaration of Independence is one of approximately 200 copies printed in Philadelphia on July 4, 1776. Historians say only 26 copies survive today.

The document is considered especially significant because it is the only surviving copy on public display west of the Mississippi River. Known as the city's"lost copy," the Declaration was rediscovered in 1968 and later purchased by a group of Dallas business leaders. The document was gifted to the City of Dallas in 1982, and the Friends of the Dallas Public Library helped establish its permanent exhibition space at the Central Library.

The exhibit is one of several America250-related programs planned throughout 2026. Dallas Public Library officials said residents can also participate in special events and educational programming, including the library's"Amazing Race for Independence" activity challenge.





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