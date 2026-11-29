From Venus Williams to Salma Hayek to Lily James

hosted its eighth annual award ceremony—bringing together leading figures across the fashion, entertainment, and athletics industries for an evening of high-octane glamour celebrating the arts.

Arriving at the Museum of Islamic Art in Doha, emerging regional and international designers and established veterans alike were welcomed by Sheikha Al-Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani and Tania Fares, the co-chairs of FTA. Once inside,The winners of the 2026 awards were selected by the FTA jury from 21 finalists, who competed across eight categories.

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Rayana Heemskerk took home the prize for ready-to-wear design, Dana Riad earned the award for evening-wear, Maryam Almaki for accessories, and Joelle Kharrat for jewelry. The Franca Sozzani Debut Talent Award went to Youssef Zogheib, the Fashion Tech Award was presented to Shaimaa and Fatma El-Alawy of Mesh-Mesh, and the Guest Country Award, Mexico, was all’s.