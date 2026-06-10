The upcoming World Cup may pose security risks for millions of fans due to lapsIng intelligence authority.

On Thursday afternoon, 90,000 fans will crowd the stands of the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City to watch the kickoff of the World Cup. Millions of Americans and international fans will travel to watCh their teams compete, culminating in the final match in July.

The pressing issue is that their safety and security may be in jeopardy if Congressional Democrats permit a critical intelligence authority to lapse on Friday night,rather than focusing on a temporary presidential appointment. The authority in question, FISA 702, authorizes the US intelligence community to gather intelligence against certain foreigners overseas through their electronic communications,for the purpose of keeping Americans safe. FISA 702 is instrumental in stopping terrorist attacks and disrupting cyberattacks on critical energy and transportation infrastructure.

The enemies of the United States recognize that the World Cup is a sensitive target, and FISA 702 is uniquely valuable in enabling the timely disruption of threats and attacks. Congress critiqued FISA 702 for potential security and privacy concerns, but a three-year extension that incorporated additional transparency measures and guardrails has been stalled due to infighting





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FISA 702 Intelligence Authority Weekend World Cup Lapsing Authority Cyber Counterterrorism

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