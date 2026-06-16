Security Guard Praised After Beating Back Anti-Fur Protestors

A security guard at a Fendi store in London has been praised by social media users after he successfully beat back a group of anti-fur protestors who attempted to storm the shop. The protestors, who were from the Coalition to Abolish the Fur Trade (CAFT), were chanting and screaming through megaphones as they tried to force their way into the shop. However, the security guard stood his ground and managed to push them out of the shop, even going as far as to push a megaphone back into the face of a protesting woman. The incident has sparked a heated debate on social media, with some users praising the security guard's bravery and others criticising the protestors for their aggressive behaviour. The same group of protestors had previously stormed the Louis Vuitton store in April this year, but on this occasion, security was able to hold the line and prevent them from entering the shop.

Anti-fur protestors stormed a Fendi store in London but were beaten back by a security guard . Footage of the raid that turned violent on the designer shop in New Bond Street has circulated online, with commenters rallying behind the guard's frantic defence.

While the protestors chanted 'Blood, blood, blood on your hands' through megaphones into the ears of the security guard and his colleague, he made sure they did not get into the shop - pushing them out of the glass door as they tried to force their way in. At one point, the guard and his colleague tussled with protestors - from anti-fur campaign group Coalition to Abolish the Fur Trade (CAFT) - who attempted to pull the door open.

They managed to get it closed after a tense back and forth tug of war battle. It ended with the security guard pushing a megaphone back into the face of a protesting woman laying siege to the designer store. Backup eventually appeared in the form of five men in high vis who unceremoniously dragged a green-haired woman in fishnets out of the shop and dumped her on the pavement.

The chanting continued afterwards nonetheless: 'Shame, shame, shame on you, shame on you for what you do.

' Commenters online rallied around the security guard who beat back anti-fur protestors from the Fendi shop in New Bond Street, London, over the weekend and called for him to get a pay rise. The protest turned violent as more guards had to rush to the man's aid and drag out a green-haired protestor. The fishnet-wearing demonstrator was unceremoniously thrown onto the pavement by security guards who had hauled her out of the Fendi store.

The mob appears to have also demonstrated outside the Louis Vuitton shop 150 metres down the road, as the same green-haired protestor is sprawled before security guards at the entrance to the exclusive store. Another protestor stands with a placard reading 'Louis Vuitton, blood on your hands', in fake blood. Commenters on social media rallied behind the security guard who held the line at Fendi. One wrote: 'Get a load of Man on Fire uncle was WORKING'.

Adding: 'It's nice to see a security guard actually securing'. Others seemed to pick fun at him for trying to keep the protestors out of the shop so hard and remarking how stressed he looked. But one came to the guard's defence and said: 'This poor man is probably on minimum wage and a zero-hour contract and you're all rinsing him.

' A few compared his energetic and robust defence to lacklustre work by the police who have been regularly criticised for their poor defence of high street shops in cases of shoplifting. One said: 'Security guard doing more than the police would'. While another joked: 'Make the security guard the Chief of the Met'.

One commenter took to X to say: 'Get a load of Man on Fire uncle was WORKING' Meanwhile, others lambasted the protestors, with one writing: 'I don't think they actually care what the cause is, just as long as it's vaguely a lefty thing and they enjoy feeling like a





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