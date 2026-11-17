A former security guard at a Phoenix hospital was convicted of sexually assaulting the body of a 79-year-old woman in a morgue, according to court records and reports.

A former security guard at a Phoenix hospital was convicted of sexually assaulting the body of a 79-year-old woman in a morgue, according to court records and reports.

Maricopa County Superior Court show 49-year-old Randall Bird on Thursday was found guilty of four counts of sexual conduct with a dead body. Bird worked at Banner University Medical Center Phoenix, where his duties included transporting dead patients to the morgue,previously reported. The woman, who died of natural causes, was taken to the morgue in October 2023, according to the report.

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Two security guards found Bird inside the morgue freezer shortly after her body arrived at the morgue, the media outlet noted. The woman's body bag was unzipped, and witnesses described Bird as "sweating profusely" and "acting very nervous," per the report.

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"Court paperwork states Bird had removed his duty belt, his zipper was open, and his uniform looked 'messy,'"reported. "Investigators say the victim's body bag was unzipped, and she was facing down. Bird's belt was also on top of the gurney, where the victim's body was.

" Bird told colleagues he had suffered a medical episode and fallen beside the body, according to court documents cited in the report. He said the fall caused the body bag to tear. The colleagues reported the incident to hospital supervisors, with Banner Health launching an internal investigation. Banner Health also contacted police and fired Bird. NEWS IN PHOTOS: