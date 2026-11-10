Security glass is required at Utah schools but upgrades could take years

Utah lawmakers have passed new safety requirements designed to make it harder for an attacker to get inside a classroom.After the 2022 tragedy in Uvalde, Texas,

Utah lawmakers have passed new safety requirements designed to make it harder for an attacker to get inside a classroom. Utah lawmakers have passed new safety requirements designed to make it harder for an attacker to get inside a classroom.

After the 2022 tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, Rep. Ryan Wilcox said he and other lawmakers received almost 7,000 calls and emails from across the state with parents asking if Utah schools are safe.

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"As a father I didn't know the answer, as a legislator I certainly didn't know the answer, but as the law enforcement chair for the state I felt like I needed to find out," Wilcox said. Wilcox, who leads the House Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Committee, brought together school and security experts to shape a more aggressive approach to classroom safety.

One of the new laws now requires security glazing or ballistic windows on certain exterior windows near entryways and on interior windows at classroom entrances.

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"There are districts that are more prepared and really that's the answer. The last thing we want when these kids are coming to school is to worry about any of these terrible things," he said. The urgency grew after a gunman in Bend, Oregon, shot through glass in October and killed three students and a teacher.

Now, under Utah law, schools in Wasatch Front counties must update exterior entry windows by 2035, while other counties and classroom windows across the state have until 2040.

"We know that this has now happened multiple times across the country, we don't know how lucky we're going to be. If we actually waited a decade and a half to do the things that we already know then we have some kind of culpability there," Wilcox said at a recent legislative hearing in response to the Oregon shooting.

Inconsistent threat assessments in Utah schools raise new concerns While some question why schools have so many years to comply, both Wilcox and State Security Chief Matt Pennington said the extended timeline is representative of the size of the challenge, but with a push to move faster if possible.

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"The deadline is not the standard," Wilcox said, adding, "that's actually what I hope comes out of these conversations is that that accelerates a little bit. "Pennington reported that 8% of Utah schools had the correct security glass in place at the end of the last school year. Pennington said the timeline is meant to give schools a chance to plan and pay for the changes while being good stewards of taxpayer dollars.

"What I would like to see is ongoing funding where it makes it easier for these LEAs to do that at a quicker pace," Pennington said. He said his team meets regularly with schools across the state to talk through their strategic plans for the requirements and how to get there within the standard that's been set. A Herriman couple said teenagers have repeatedly pounded on their door at night, and they hope the ongoing harassment will finally end.

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