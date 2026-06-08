Securitize SPAC Merger Moves Forward After SEC Approval

Securitize, a real-world asset tokenization platform, gets SEC approval for S-4 registration statement for SPAC merger with Cantor Equity Partners II, listing on NYSE as SECZ.

The firm announced that the US securities regulator has declared its S-4 registration statement effective, bringing it closer to a SPAC merger with Cantor Equity Partners II.

Real-world asset tokenization platform Securitize is one step closer to going public via a special acquisition company merger, after one of its filings was approved by the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The regulator approved the Form S-4 registration statement from Cantor Equity Partners II, a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Cantor Fitzgerald, and Securitize on Friday.the move marks “another important milestone for Securitize and for the broader institutional adoption of tokenization.

”will list on the New York Stock Exchange as Securitize Corp, or “SECZ,” giving investors access to one of the largest real-world asset tokenization companies in the world. Securitize has $4 billion in assets under management and offers tokenized funds in partnership with leading asset managers, including Apollo, BlackRock, BNY, VanEck and others.

The firm reported a first-quarter revenue of $19.5 million, up 39% from the prior-year period.a memorandum of understanding with Securitize in March as part of a broader effort to develop blockchain-based stock trading infrastructure for Wall Street. Tokenized RWA onchain value up 220% in 12 months Tokenized real-world assets such as equities and US Treasuries have seen strong momentum recently, despite the broader crypto bear market.

Total RWA value on-chain hit a record high of $32 billion in May, excluding stablecoins, following an increase of around 220% over the previous 12 months. Almost half of the assets on-chain are tokenized US Treasuries, while around 16% are tokenized commodities,





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