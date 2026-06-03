Securing Your Own Tropical Island in the Caribbean for Less Than a House in London

Bikini Caye, a private island in the Caribbean, is currently listed for $600,000 (£445,491). It offers a rare chance to own solid land inside one of the planet's most sought-after marine ecosystems. The island is a sportsman's utopia, located near the South Water Caye Marine Reserve, offering incredible fishing and snorkelling spots. It is also a 45-minute boat ride from the mainland.

We've all dreamed of trading the daily grind for a stress-free life on a tropical island, where days are spent finding the perfect fishing hole or sunbathing spot.

Now, you can turn your fantasy into a reality by securing your own island in the Caribbean for less than the cost of a house in London. Bikini Caye is currently listed on the market for $600,000 (£445,491), offering a rare chance to snap up 'solid land' inside one of the planet's most sought-after and thriving marine ecosystems. Covering 0.39 acres along the Belize Barrier Reef, this undeveloped private island stands out from typical palm-fringed cays.

Its dense pine vegetation offers a rare and distinctive 'mainland-meets-maritime' atmosphere, and its ground is high and dry, providing a stable foundation for immediate development - whether a stylish eco-villa or a humble fishing lodge. A sportsman's utopia, the island is also a stone's throw from the South Water Caye Marine Reserve, a 17,875-acre protected area offering some of the best fishing and snorkelling spots in the region.

Right at your doorstep, you can explore vibrant coral reefs or hunt for bonefish and tarpon across the shallow flats. The island is also perfectly positioned for those who are seeking seclusion as well as connections to the mainland, as it is situated nine to 12 miles off the coast of Dangriga town, also dubbed 'Culture Capital of Belize'. Bikini Caye, situated along the Belize Barrier Reef, can be yours for £445,491 - cheaper than a flat in London.

The island's ground is high and dry, providing the perfect environment to build on. Bikini Caye is a sportsman's dream - it happens to be located near the South Water Caye Marine Reserve, which offers incredible fishing and snorkelling spots. The island is a 45-minute boat ride from Belizean mainland. The town of Dangriga, situated between nine and 12 miles away from Bikini Caye, offers shopping centres, convenience stores, eateries, and an airport.

Formerly known as Stann Creek Town, Dangriga is home to a population of nearly 10,000 residents, with plenty of shopping centres, convenience stores, eateries, and an airport located close to the shore. The mainland can be reached via a scenic 45-minute boat ride, where you can easily stock up on medical supplies, access medical care, or connect to your flight.

Bikini Caye is also located within easy reach of other island havens, including the popular Thatch Caye, the luxuriously sustainable Coco Plum Caye, and the rustic Tobacco Caye. The majority of properties sold in London during the last year were flats, selling for an average of £513,624, according to Rightmove - so maybe a new life in the tropics doesn't seem a bad idea, after all.

For more details, you can check out Hesed Realty Belize, where the island is currently listed. Don't fancy trekking as far as the Caribbean? You might want to look at Greece, where a whole private island is being auctioned off for less than the cost of a standard family home - though there is a catch. Makri is an uninhabited, largely untouched, 243-acre island in the Echinades archipelago, lying about 4km off the coast of mainland Greece.

It also sits around 30km east of Kefalonia, the largest island in the Ionian Sea. Virtually untouched by tourism, Makri Island boasts rugged hills, dense woodlands, and more than 7km of pristine coastline - a secluded paradise that you could potentially call your own. There have been multiple attempts to sell Makri over the past five years.

High-end real estate agencies originally listed the island in 2022 with an asking price of €8million (£6.9million), aiming to transform it into a five-star luxury resort with villas. Makri was then given a starting price of €1.5 million (£1.19m) at an unsuccessful auction. This is because a closer look at Greece's strict environmental laws revealed it is legally a 'ghost asset' that cannot be developed on





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tropical Island Securing Your Own Island Private Island Belize Caribbean Fishing Sunbathing Eco-Villa Fishing Lodge Mainland-Meets-Maritime Atmosphere Stable Foundation Marine Reserve Fishing Spots Solitude Connections To The Mainland Shopping Centres Convenience Stores Eateries Airport Greece Private Island Strict Environmental Laws Ghost Asset

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Experience Unmatched Luxury with Sandals Resorts and Virgin Atlantic Holidays in the CaribbeanDiscover the Caribbean's ultimate luxury all-inclusive escape with Sandals Resorts, paired seamlessly with premium travel from Virgin Atlantic Holidays. From overwater villas and butler service to gourmet dining and endless activities, this is a holiday where every detail is perfected for a blissful, stress-free getaway across eight stunning islands.

Read more »

Euphoria Creator Credits Drake with Securing HBO's Support for SeriesSam Levinson explained how Drake's early involvement as an executive producer provided essential validation to HBO executives during the uncertain early stages of the controversial drama series Euphoria.

Read more »

Meta's AI support chatbot made it ridiculously easy for hackers to take over Instagram accountsMeta says it's working on securing accounts that were affected by a hack.

Read more »

Caribbean Island Opportunity: Buy Bikini Caye for Less Than a London HomeA private island on the Belize Barrier Reef is available for $600,000, undercutting the average London flat price. Bikini Caye offers developable land, sport fishing, snorkeling, and proximity to mainland amenities, while an alternative Greek island faces legal development hurdles.

Read more »