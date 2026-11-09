A fight marred the end of Saturday's Section V Class B football semifinal between East and Monroe, which East won 14-6.

A fight between players breaks out after a Section V Class B football semifinal between East High School/World of Inquiry and Monroe High School, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026.

Rochester, N.Y. — A fight between players broke out at the end of Saturday's Section V Class B football semifinal game between East/World of Inquiry and Monroe High School, with several spectators entering the playing field as officials worked to break up the fight. East won the game 14-6, handing Monroe — the reigning Class B state champion — its first loss in two years.

Also read CIF San Diego Section Football Upsets: Low Seeds Shock Playoffs

With the win, East advanced to the Section V Class B championship game to face Honeoye Falls-Lima. Jamie Jamal Anderson's son was playing during the match. Anderson said what was supposed to be a fun time cheering has son on soon turned chaotic.

"I lost track of time. You know, I just hopped over the gate, and I had to make sure my son was safe. We're all trying to make these kids get into a situation that they never had before, change their lives", said Anderson. Section V said it is working with the Rochester City School District to review what happened at the game, adding that the status of the upcoming championship game "remains under review.

Advertisement

" Section V is working closely with the Rochester City School District and the administrations of the schools involved to review and address the unfortunate incident that occurred at the Class B football semifinal between East/WOIS and Monroe on Saturday, November 7. Unsportsmanlike conduct has no place in education-based athletics and is inconsistent with the values of respect, responsibility, and sportsmanship that we expect all student-athletes to demonstrate, both on and off the field.

In a statement released Sunday afternoon, the Rochester City School District said it is reviewing what happened and will handle any violations under its Code of Conduct. Both teams have worked hard throughout the season, and it is disappointing that the game ended this way. This type of behavior is unacceptable and does not reflect the sportsmanship we expect from our student athletes.

The District is reviewing what occurred and will address any violations in accordance with our Code of Conduct. Our expectation is that students compete with respect for one another, both on and off the field.

"We have to all come together and make everybody accountable: the coaches, the players, the community," Anderson said. Barn fire in Naples destroys property and farm equipment, according to sheriff's officeRochester, N.Y. With Democrats poised to take control of Congress after the midterm elections, some Rochester voters are calling for elected leaders to mA woman faces charges following a fatal crash in Henrietta last month, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office announced Friday.

Advertisement

A fight marred the end of Saturday's Section V Class B football semifinal between East and Monroe, which East won 14-6. Black organizers in Mississippi’s Delta helped put Scott Colom within reach of a historic Senate win as officials continued counting ballots.