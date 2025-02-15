Secrets These Families Will Never Know

A collection of shocking confessions reveals the hidden truths people keep from their loved ones, ranging from affairs and financial struggles to darker secrets involving family and past relationships.

These confessions range from devastating to salacious. Some secrets are kept hidden for fear of the fallout, while others are buried out of sheer embarrassment. Here are just a few examples of the things people are keeping from their families: 'My husband thinks our daughter is his, but she's biologically not. My former boss is. My husband is an amazing father and has an incredible relationship with her. I can never, ever tell him or my daughter the truth, and I resent myself for it.

''I genuinely cannot tell my family I'm vaccinated. Otherwise, they will cut me off. My family drank the MAGA Kool-Aid and, unfortunately, are my only support system. Once I'm done with college and get a job, I'm out.''I got catfished and scammed out of $8,000. I was lonely, desperate, and insecure, and I thought the woman I was talking to online was truthful and genuine. I still haven't financially recovered, and I'll never ask my family for help because it's so embarrassing.''I'm a 30-year-old straight, married woman. In high school, I became a pretty prolific fanfic writer for a male-male ship from my favorite show at the time. I was fairly well-known within the fandom, and some of my stories included VERY graphic gay sex scenes. In retrospect, I wonder if this was my way of rebelling against the conservative, religious culture I was raised in. I'm now working on what I hope will be my first novel, and while it couldn't be further from my previous material, I've found myself thinking back to that time in my life more recently. While I haven't told many people about the project, they almost always ask if I've always been a writer, and I can't even imagine explaining what my previous fiction-writing endeavors consisted of.' 'I am an ally of the LGBTQ+ community and am not ashamed of having written so much around a same-sex relationship, but...the sex, I wrote SO much sex in SO much detail. It couldn't be me now, and I'm taking my past life as an author to my grave.''I'm bisexual. I tried coming out to my sister once, but the moment passed. Now that I'm married with two kids and happy in a relationship, I don't think it really matters anymore. I know my siblings and husband would be supportive (and maybe they already know), but at this point in my life, I don't think there would be any point in sharing who I really am.''During most of my 20s, I made my money as a sex worker. I wasn't qualified for much else, and the money was tax-free.''I've been married to my husband for 14 years and have a beautiful daughter together. My husband is the kindest, most generous man. He loves me, and I love him so much. However, I've recently developed feelings for a younger man. I can't stop thinking about him and trying to justify spending time with him. He makes me feel so happy. I wish I could tell my husband about it and tell him how happy this other man makes me, but he would never forgive or trust me again. So I just keep it all bottled up.''When I was 19, I began having sex with my 18-year-old first cousin. It started innocently enough, but we slowly began a fully intimate relationship. That was 10 years ago. Now, we are roommates. We date other people, but we're exclusively sexual with each other. Our families believe we are close friends and are pleased we get along so well and help each other out financially. My cousin told me he loved me from the beginning, and I feel the same about him. Eventually, I will tell our families that I'm gay, but it'll be a long time until we share our relationship with them.''I've been married to my wife since 2011 and hate her. I'm only with her because I'm afraid to be alone.''The cake I made my racist grandpa for his birthday smelled a little like crap for a reason. I will say no more.''I had a years-long affair with a coworker. I was single, and he was married. His wife knew he was having affairs but didn't care because she was done with the marriage. My coworker and I did some very sordid and kinky stuff together; our chemistry was enigmatic. We only really got together when traveling for work with our other employees, and no one figured us out. I ended it when I got involved with my now-husband. My coworker ended up getting fired a year or so later when he got caught having an affair with another coworker, who was also let go. I've never told anyone about him and me. I still think about him, and sometimes, we reach out and check up on each other. I wonder what might've happened had the circumstances been different.''My grandmother was 96 and wanted to die. She'd lost all bodily control and was in constant pain. Her mind was still sharp, but she'd become numbed by the pain she was in. She begged my mother to help her end her life, but we live in a 'no right to die' state. My mother told me what was going to happen. Grandma willfully overdosed on her medications. My mom stayed with her the whole time; she said it was awful. She left the house and returned the next morning to 'check on Grandma.' It obviously wasn't a surprise, but Mom had to call 91





