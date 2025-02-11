Secrets of the Thames: Bronze-Age Skeletons Reveal 6,000-Year-Old Mysteries

Hundreds of human skeletons dating back to the Bronze and Iron ages have been discovered in England's River Thames, sparking a new investigation into their origins. While researchers have long pondered the reasons behind these watery burials, a recent study suggests a connection to ritualistic practices and potential conflict over the river.

Hundreds of human bones have been dredged from the bottom of England's River Thames over the past two centuries, and a new study of these skeletons suggests that most of them date back to the Bronze and Iron ages. But why people deposited corpses into the Thames remains an open question. Researchers have studied skeletons from the Thames since the 19th century.

One early theory about these discoveries was that the corpses came from a battle between while in the late 20th century, experts suggested most of the bodies came from erosion of riverbank burials and drowning victims. 'The big question for these human bones is how they came to be in the river,' said study lead author, a curator at the Natural History Museum in London. Her first step was to produce dozens of radiocarbon dates to better understand when the bodies ended up there. When the researchers merged their 30 new radiocarbon dates with 31 previous dates, they discovered that the Thames bodies came from 4000 B.C. to A.D. 1800 — a span of nearly 6,000 years. But most came from the Bronze Age (2300 to 800 B.C.) and the Iron Age (800 B.C. to A.D. 43) and were found in upstream zones of the river. 'We can now say with confidence that these don't appear to just be bones that have steadily accumulated in the river through time,' Arthur said.'There really was something significant going on in the Bronze and Iron Ages.' The exact reason for the bodies' placement in the Thames is unclear, but Arthur suspects that it was part of a wider pattern in northwest Europe in which prehistoric people intentionally deposited ritually important remains in watery places. 'This research has moved the arguments along, but the funerary origin of these remains is yet to be completely studied and demonstrated,'Over 400 gold and silver Roman-era coins unearthed in the Netherlands depict rulers from Rome, Britain and Africa Knüsel, who has also studied the Thames remains but was not involved in Arthur's work, said the evidence may point to a different reason the human remains ended up in the Thames: violent encounters resulting from fights over this important river.with evidence of violent deaths, and'we have found patterns of skeletal trauma on the bones of the Thames human remains.' Analysis of the injuries on the bones is the focus of a forthcoming study.Exploring exactly how the Thames human remains might fit into these practices is one of the next exciting steps of the project,' Arthur said.





LiveScience / 🏆 538. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

SCIENCE HISTORY ANCIENT UK RIVER THAMES BRONZE AGE IRON AGE SKELETONS RITUALS MYSTERIES

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Skeleton of Bronze Age woman discovered at building site in U.K.The crouch position in which the woman's remains were found has been documented as early as 5500-4700 years ago.

Read more »

Age of Empires and Age of Mythology Games Coming to PS5Players on PlayStation 5 will finally be able to enjoy these epic strategy games once Microsoft ports them over.

Read more »

Guide: All Dark Age and Golden Age Effects and How To Get Them in Civilization 7The system from Civilization 6 returns with a twist.

Read more »

Trump's 'Golden Age' vs. the 'Gilded Age'This article compares President Trump's vision for a 'golden age' with the 'Gilded Age' of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Drawing on the expertise of Stanford history professor emeritus Richard White, the text explores similarities and differences between the two eras, focusing on topics like industrialization, tariffs, presidential preferences, and the role of wealth and government.

Read more »

We talked about Trump’s age and Biden’s age and missed an even larger storyMike Johnson has been reelected as House speaker after some late GOP vote switches. Del. Stacey Plaskett (D-VI) joins The ReidOut on using today’s vote on House speaker to address the lack of voter representation for American citizens who live in U.S. territories.

Read more »

Thames Network: A Decentralized AI Marketplace for the Future of Human-AI CollaborationThe Thames Network, launching at Oxford, aims to democratize access to AI by creating a decentralized, open-source marketplace for AI models, protocols, and economic incentives. This move towards decentralization seeks to empower individuals, foster collaboration between humans and AI, and address concerns about AI concentration and privacy.

Read more »