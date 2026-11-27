Secretlab introduces the $180 ErgoArch Monitor Light Bar, a magnetic add-on for the MAGNUS Monitor Arm designed to reduce glare and eye strain with adjustable lighting.

Secretlab has officially expanded its lineup of ergonomic peripherals with the launch of the ErgoArch Monitor Light Bar. This new accessory marks the company's first entry into dedicated monitor lighting solutions for desktop workstations. The product is priced at $180 and is designed specifically to complement existing Secretlab setups while remaining compatible with standard industry mounts.

Magnetic Mounting and Ergonomic Design

The ErgoArch Monitor Light Bar attaches magnetically to the Secretlab MAGNUS Monitor Arm, utilizing an elevated overhead design that sits above the display. This positioning allows the light to cast an ultrawide, even illumination across the entire workspace without obstructing the screen. The elevated mount also ensures compatibility with bezel-less displays, which often struggle with traditional clip-on lighting solutions.

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A flexible 3-point adjustable arm provides precise control over the light's direction. This mechanism allows users to widen their light positioning significantly, addressing the common issue of screen glare and eye strain during extended work or gaming sessions. The asymmetrical optical design directs light downward and away from the monitor surface, minimizing reflections while balancing the brightness contrast between the display and the surrounding environment.

Customizable Lighting and Compatibility Features

Users have full control over the color, brightness, and temperature settings of the light bar. The device also features an immersive RGB backlight that can be customized to match personal preferences or ambient room lighting. Secretlab states that the ErgoArch Monitor Light Bar works with any VESA-mounted monitor, making it a versatile addition to various desk configurations.

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The system is designed to pair seamlessly with existing webcams and monitors, ensuring that users do not need to replace their core hardware to benefit from the improved illumination. The ability to adjust both brightness and color temperature allows the light to adapt to different activities, whether for focused work or relaxed gaming. This level of customization helps mitigate eye fatigue by providing optimal light precisely where it is needed.

Market Position and Consumer Benefits

Conventional monitor light bars often suffer from limited control over positioning because they rest directly on top of the monitor. By moving the light source to the MAGNUS Monitor Arm, Secretlab unlocks a wider and more precise range of adjustments. This design choice solves the rigidity issues associated with clip-on models and offers unmatched versatility for users who switch between different tasks throughout the day.

The launch of the ErgoArch Monitor Light Bar reinforces Secretlab's commitment to creating comprehensive ergonomic ecosystems. The $180 price point positions the accessory as a premium addition to high-end desk setups. Consumers looking to enhance their workspace lighting without replacing their monitor can now integrate this solution into their current VESA-compatible arrangements. The product aims to provide a professional-grade lighting experience that reduces eye strain and improves visual comfort.

Integration with Secretlab Ecosystem

While the light bar is marketed as an add-on for Secretlab's Magnus desks, the company emphasizes its ease of installation for non-desk users. The magnetic attachment system allows for quick removal and repositioning if users decide to change their monitor placement. This flexibility ensures that the investment remains useful even if a user upgrades other components of their desk setup in the future.

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The introduction of this lighting accessory fills a gap in the company's product catalog, which has previously focused on chairs, desks, and audio equipment. By addressing the specific needs of users who require high-quality illumination for long hours of screen time, Secretlab is targeting the growing market of home office and gaming enthusiasts. The ErgoArch Monitor Light Bar is now available for purchase at the stated retail price.