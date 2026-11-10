Secretary Pete Hegseth Denounces Impeachment Effort as Political Sabotage

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth condemns the impeachment resolution filed by Rep Thomas Massie as political sabotage, defending his record and criticizing the effort as undermining US military strength and patriotism.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth strongly rejected a Republican -led impeachment resolution during a rare morning press briefing at the Pentagon on Monday. Hegseth characterized the legislative effort initiated by Congressman Thomas Massie as a political spectacle rather than a legitimate exercise of congressional oversight. He argued that the allegations presented do not constitute high crimes or misdemeanors but are instead rooted in policy disagreements and personal grudges.

Hegseth Condemns Impeachment as Sabotage

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth declared that the impeachment resolution threatens national security by signaling that the United States will punish its own military leadership for executing lawful operations. He warned that this political maneuver provides a tactical advantage to adversaries such as Iran and criminal cartels. Hegseth stated that the effort undermines the credibility of American warriors by suggesting that Congress actively undermines their missions in real time.

Also read House to Vote on Impeaching Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

Hegseth emphasized that the actions of the current administration have not involved treason, bribery, or other offenses intended by the founders of the impeachment clause. He asserted that the resolution is not a genuine accountability mechanism but a political attack designed to damage the reputation of the Department of War. The Secretary argued that such internal divisions weaken the nation's position on the global stage.

Rep Massie Introduces Articles of Impeachment

Republican Congressman Thomas Massie filed the impeachment resolution on Monday, citing high crimes and misdemeanors committed by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. The 34-page document also accuses Hegseth of kidnapping a foreign leader and ignoring laws designed to minimize civilian casualties. Massie, a frequent critic of Hegseth and President Donald Trump, took to the floor of the House of Representatives to read the articles aloud.

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The Kentucky Republican also criticized Hegseth for severely limiting press access at the Pentagon during his tenure. Massie argued that transparency is essential for democratic accountability and that the current Secretary's actions violate this principle. He intends to push the resolution for a vote this week, likely on Wednesday, following the resumption of the congressional session.

Trump Defends Hegseth, Attacks Massie

President Donald Trump publicly defended Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Monday, labeling Thomas Massie a total loser who is attempting to impeach a highly successful military official. Trump highlighted the improvements in military recruitment, noting that numbers have reached all-time highs under Hegseth's leadership. He pointed to two specific victories involving Venezuela and Iran as evidence of Hegseth's effectiveness and strategic acumen.

The President asserted that Hegseth deserves praise rather than impeachment, citing the contrast with the performance of the previous administration under President Joe Biden. Trump's comments underscored the deepening rift within the Republican Party over the conduct of the Secretary of War. The President's support for Hegseth signals a clear alignment with the Pentagon's current leadership against internal party dissent.

Context of Intra-Party Feud and Historical Precedent

The conflict between Thomas Massie and the Trump administration escalated after Massie introduced legislation to release federal files on Jeffrey Epstein. This action angered the President, leading to a loss of support and resources for Massie in his GOP primary challenge, which ultimately resulted in his re-election defeat. The impeachment effort represents the latest escalation in this bitter intra-GOP feud.

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Historically, the last Secretary of War to face impeachment was William Belknap in 1876, who remains the only Pentagon boss to undergo such a process. The current briefing was attended by Hegseth's wife, Jennifer Hegseth, his brother, Phil Hegseth, and his parents, Penelope and Brian Hegseth. Their presence highlighted the personal stakes involved in this political confrontation.