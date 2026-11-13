Secretary of War Pete Hegseth Awards Medal to Soldier for Enforcing Tomb Silence

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth presented the Joint Service Commendation Medal to Specialist Thomas Iglesias after he upheld solemnity at Arlington National Cemetery during a Veterans Day visit.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth officially recognized Specialist Thomas Iglesias with the Joint Service Commendation Medal (JSCM) for enforcing strict decorum at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during a recent Veterans Day event. The honor was bestowed upon the Army specialist after he intervened to remind high-ranking officials and their party to maintain silence and respect while visiting the historic memorial site. This recognition highlights the intersection of military protocol and public duty when visiting national shrines dedicated to fallen service members.

The Incident At The Tomb Of The Unknown Soldier

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth was visiting Arlington National Cemetery on Wednesday for a Veterans Day ceremony. He was accompanied by his wife, Chief of Staff Ricky Buria, Deputy Chief of Staff Patrick Weaver, and Senior Adviser and Deputy Assistant Tami Radabaugh. After participating in the ceremony, the group proceeded to take photographs in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a site reserved for the interment of unidentified American military personnel who have died in service.

Also read Sentinel Demands Silence From Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at Arlington Tomb

As the group walked up the stairs near the tomb, laughter and casual conversation were audible among the officials. Specialist Thomas Iglesias, who was patrolling the area, immediately stopped walking and turned to face the group. He instructed them to maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times, a standard protocol required for anyone visiting the sacred ground. This action ensured the solemnity of the location was preserved despite the presence of senior government officials.

Official Recognition At The Pentagon

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth later honored Specialist Thomas Iglesias with the Joint Service Commendation Medal while welcoming the 3rd Infantry Regiment, known as The Old Guard, at the Pentagon. The 3rd Infantry Regiment is responsible for guarding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and maintaining the high standards of the Arlington National Cemetery. The award ceremony served as a public affirmation that upholding military traditions is valued regardless of a visitor's rank or political status.

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In a post on the social media platform X by C-SPAN, Hegseth expressed his support for the specialist. He wrote, We love soldiers. We love standards. This statement underscored the administration's commitment to traditional military values and the importance of discipline. The Secretary's decision to award the medal demonstrated that he views the enforcement of decorum not as an obstruction, but as a critical duty that deserves commendation.

Bipartisan Praise From Senators

Two prominent Republican senators, Dave McCormick from Pennsylvania and Tom Cotton from Arkansas, publicly praised Specialist Thomas Iglesias on social media for his actions. Senator McCormick stated that the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier deserves the utmost respect from those who visit. He commended Secretary of War Pete Hegseth for recognizing Iglesias for standing tall and doing his job, signaling strong political support for the soldier's intervention.

Senator Tom Cotton echoed these sentiments, noting that no soldier earns more respect from commanders than the soldier on duty who upholds standards even for those commanders. The bipartisan acknowledgment, though limited to Republican voices in the provided text, highlights a broader appreciation for the unwavering adherence to protocol. It reinforces the idea that the duty to protect the dignity of the memorial site transcends political affiliations or official status.

Implications For Military Protocol And Public Conduct

This event serves as a reminder of the strict behavioral expectations imposed on all visitors to Arlington National Cemetery. The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is not merely a tourist attraction but a active duty station for The Old Guard. The intervention by Specialist Thomas Iglesias underscores that military personnel are empowered and expected to enforce silence and reverence, even when addressing senior leadership. This reinforces the culture of respect inherent in military service and the protection of sacred spaces.

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The presentation of the Joint Service Commendation Medal to Specialist Thomas Iglesias at the Pentagon sets a precedent for the valorization of standard enforcement. It communicates that doing one's duty, particularly in maintaining the solemnity of national monuments, is an act worthy of high military honors. The involvement of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and the subsequent praise from Senators Dave McCormick and Tom Cotton amplifies the message that traditional military values remain a priority in current national leadership.