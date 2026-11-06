US Secretary of State Marco Rubio Denies Plans to Leave Trump Administration

Secretary of State Marco Rubio dismisses rumors of his exit from the Trump administration, reaffirming his commitment to serve until the end of President Donald Trump's term.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has officially dismissed circulating reports that he is planning to resign from the Trump administration, clarifying his position following recent political speculation. The high-ranking official made these statements directly to reporters on Thursday, aiming to quell any uncertainty about his future within the executive branch. Rubio, who also holds the dual role of National Security Adviser, emphasized that his dedication to the current administration remains unwavering despite external narratives suggesting otherwise.

Rubio explicitly stated that it has always been his plan to serve President Donald Trump until the conclusion of the current term in office. This declaration serves to squash earlier narratives suggesting that internal pressures or strategic withdrawals were imminent within the highest levels of the White House. The Secretary emphasized that his focus remains strictly on his current duties rather than any future political maneuvering or speculation about the next election cycle.

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The official dismissed specific reports claiming he had spoken with White House officials about stepping down, labeling such accounts as entirely fabricated. He specifically targeted a report by news outlet The Independent, which alleged plans for a 2028 Republican presidential nomination bid, as completely baseless fake news. By rejecting both the resignation claims and the candidacy rumors, Rubio aims to maintain a unified front within the administration during a period of post-election reflection.

Despite being widely considered a potential successor to President Donald Trump in the 2028 presidential race, Rubio refused to elaborate on his long-term political plans. When questioned about his future prospects on Thursday, he stated that he would literally not talk about 2028 anymore. This stance contrasts with his recent public appearances, including an unusual campaign trail event where he briefly addressed a crowd alongside the President just days before the midterm elections.

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His silence on the matter is interpreted as a strategic move to avoid alienating party members or distracting from current administrative priorities. The timing of these rumors follows Republicans losses in the recent midterm elections, which have triggered intense scrutiny of the administration composition and direction. Reports initially suggested that Rubio was weighing his next moves in response to these electoral results, but his firm denial indicates a continued strategy of stability.

This approach is designed to reassure both domestic and international allies of the administration operational consistency despite the political setbacks. Rubio has previously expressed support for Vice President JD Vance if he decides to run for president, further distancing himself from any immediate presidential ambitions. His actions in the coming months will likely be viewed as indicators of the party long-term strategic direction.

For now, the administration maintains that its focus is solely on executing its current agenda without distraction from internal power dynamics. The State Department has hit back sharply against reports that Rubio might leave, reinforcing the message that he is committed to his current responsibilities. This clear communication helps stabilize the political landscape and allows the government to proceed with its established policy goals.