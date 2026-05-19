Secret Side of the Krays: Behind the Scenes of the Most Notorious Gangsters in British History

Uncover the hidden side of the Krays and other notorious gangsters when a prison officer reveals their real personalities, including their love for macarons, Scrabble, and a no-swearing rule.

The Krays and their arch-rivals the Richardsons are the most notorious gangsters in British history. The families ruled the streets of London with an iron fist during the 1960s, robbing, murdering, and torturing anyone who got in their way.

But what if there was another side to the Twins and the Torture Gang? A prison officer who worked in HMP Long Lartin, one of the country’s highest security jails, has revealed to The Crime Desk the real personalities of Britain’s most infamous killers and criminals. From the gangster who liked making macarons and another who banned inmates from swearing in front of women to a serial killer who loved playing Scrabble.

--- To read our unmissable feature on what Britain's most notorious gangsters were really like in jail sign up to The Crime Desk newsletter HERE. Every week our team will bring you unrivalled insight, expert analysis, and in-depth reporting on the cases you can't stop thinking about. Each newsletter will be packed with exclusive features, interviews, and the breaking stories dominating today's headlines. Delivered to your inbox every week, completely FREE





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Crime UK History Krays Richardsons Gangsters Notorious Torture Gang High-Security Jail Breakout Estranged Prisoner

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Roki Sasaki might be the secret weapon behind a Dodgers three-peatRoki Sasaki has been a mess through his first year as a starting pitcher. But he might be what the Dodgers need to three-peat.

Read more »

25 Years Later, See Shrek Voice Cast Side-by-Side With Their Animated CharactersShrek voice cast and their animated counterparts.

Read more »

Witness recalls night before West Side children were found dead; questions about warningsSAN ANTONIO - Teddy bears, flowers and candles now line a West Side area as a community mourns two young children found dead inside a burned vehicle.Six-year-ol

Read more »

Breitbart Business Digest: Warsh’s Supply-Side Case for Cutting RatesRate cuts are usually defended as insurance against recession. The incoming Fed Chair Kevin Warsh can defend them as insurance for productivity. | Economy

Read more »