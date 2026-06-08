Secret Service Stops ESPN Reporter Near Madison Square Garden Ahead of NBA Finals Game 3

ESPN's Shams Charania was stopped by the Secret Service outside Madison Square Garden after dropping an AirPod, highlighting heightened security measures for the presidential visit during NBA Finals Game 3 between the Knicks and Spurs.

ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania was stopped by the Secret Service outside Madison Square Garden in the lead-up to Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Monday.

The incident occurred when Charania's AirPod fell, prompting Secret Service agents to approach him and instruct him to leave the intersection due to security concerns. This took place near a watch party in Bryant Park. The heightened security measures were implemented because of a presidential visit scheduled for the game.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch explained at a news conference that the decision was made in coordination with the Secret Service to not support watch parties right outside the Garden for Game 3, but they hope to bring them back for Game 4. She noted that New Yorkers are accustomed to presidential visits and the associated lockdowns of certain areas.

Secret Service signs were placed on security fences around Madison Square Garden ahead of the game between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs on June 8, 2026. Agents were visibly patrolling the perimeter. The increased security protocols also affected the players, who were expected to undergo TSA-like screening before entering the arena. Knicks players commented on the presidential attendance and the added security.

Center Mitchell Robinson downplayed any disruption, stating, Cool, I guess. We can still get out there and play who's here and who's not. The situation highlighted the extraordinary measures taken during high-profile events when a sitting president attends, transforming a major sporting event into a security-heavy operation. The incident involving Charania underscored how even media personnel are subject to these protocols, and that everyday mishaps like dropping an AirPod can trigger a response from law enforcement in a secured zone.

The collaboration between NYPD and Secret Service reflects the complex logistics involved in balancing public access, fan engagement activities like watch parties, and the imperative of protecting the president. While the lockdowns are temporary, they demonstrate the ripple effect of a presidential visit on a city's normal operations, especially around a landmark venue like Madison Square Garden.

The NBA Finals, already a marquee event, thus became an even more fortified occasion, with players and staff adapting to the new procedures and fans adjusting to the altered landscape around the arena





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