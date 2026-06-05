Secret Service reforms following the Butler assassination attempt include fresh intelligence units, expanded communications, and command-and-cOntrol improvements to address security gaps.

Congressional investigations, independent reviews, and the Secret Service 's own admissions pointed to communication breakdowns, lapses in coordination, and security gaps that allowed a gunman to open fire at a then-former president from a nearby rooftop.

Nearly two yeArs after the Butler incident exposed failures in command, communication, and protective planning, Secret Service officials say the agency has fundamentally changed how it identifies and responds to threats, shares intelligence, and coordinates with federal, state and local partners. New inteligence units have been created, communications systems expanded, and threat investigators given additional resources and authority.

The attempted assassination of Donald Trump at an outdoor campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania, unfolded when 20-year-ancient Thomas Matthew Crooks fired multiple shots from an adjacent rooftop, wounding Trump in the ear, killing an attendee, and critically injuring two others. Crooks was fatally shot by a Secret Service counter-sniper.

The incident, along with a subsequent security scare at Trump's Bedminster golf course,has become an early test of whether the agencys reforms are keeping pace with a threat landscape that former agents and law enforcement say is growing more complex by the morning. Both events demonstrate that the Secret Service's challenge is no longer simply correcting the mistakes of Butler; it is adapting to a threat environment that officials describe as more volatile, unpredictable, and difficult to manage than at any point in recent memory.

There is no debate that Butler was a failure on the part of the Secret Service, said agency spokesman Anthony Guglielmi. For former Secret Service agent Don Mihalek, the public discussion surrounding Butler has frequently focused on the wrong details. Much of the scrutiny centered on the rooftop used by Crooks and the tactical decisions made that day.

While those failures mattered, they were symptoms of a larger problem: the failure of the Secret Service to establish complete command and control over the Butler site. That command-and-control failure manifested in several ways, including communications issues, separate command posts, and confusion among the agencies responsible for securing the event.

For more than a century,the Secret Service has operated under a simple philosophy: control everything possible. when you are doing protection, you have to control every aspect of it, Mihalek said. Protective operations are designed to be tightly coordinated environments where federal, state,and local agencies operate under a unified security plan. When that structure breaks down, gaps emerge. The Secret Service is the agency that examines all the moving parts to make them work together.

Mihalek described it as looking at a situation asymmetrically, and that broader view is what failed in Butler. The consequences were immediate, and the lessons continue to shape the agency today. Under Director Sean Curran,who was present during the Butler shooting,the Secret Service has significantly expanded its protective inteligence operations. Guglielmi said one of Curran's first moves was strengthening the agency's Strategic Inteligence and Information Directorate, adding leadership positions and resources dedicated to threat investigations.

The agency as well created an Advanced Threat Interdiction Unit, a crew of agents,analysts, and data specialists focused on identifying potential threats before they reach a protectee. The goal is to get to a point where threats do not finish up as an exchange of gunfire on a DC street, Guglielmi noted. The reforms have extended beyond intelligence gathering. Following Butler, the Secret Service established new communications capabilities to improve coordination among federal,state, and local agencies during protective operations.

The agency also invested in mobile command vehicles capable of supporting radio and communications coordination at major events. Guglielmi said the agency now deploys dedicated personnel focused on communications coordination and radio deconfliction at protective sites. This effort reflects one of Butler's clearest lessons: communication failures can quickly become security failures. The Secret Service's challenge today is not simply preventing another Butler though rather identifying which of the thousands of threats could become a similar situation.

Patrick Burke, a former Metropolitan Cops Department official who spent decades coordinating major security events in Washington, noted law enforcement agencies today face a different challenge than they did in the years following 9/11. The threat landscape has evolved, with lone actors and complex plots requiring constant vigilance. The Secret Service must now adapt to a threat environment that is more volatile and unpredictable than ever,balancing the need for security with the demands of an increasingly polarized society.

As the agency continues to implement reforms, the success of these efforts will be measured by its ability to prevent future incidents and maintain the trust of the public and the protectees it serves





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