A Turkish outlet reports a woman used a megaphone to halt a US convoy before Secret Service agents acted, but few details have been confirmed.

Key Points

A woman reportedly used a megaphone to try to block a convoy in the United States, according to a Turkish news post.

Secret Service teams reportedly neutralized her, but the post does not say how or what force was used.

The post gives no date, location, convoy identity or official statement, so the account has not been independently confirmed.

What the Brief Report Says About the Megaphone Protest at a US Convoy

A Turkish news outlet, 23 Derece , reported on social media that a woman in the United States tried to stop a convoy by protesting through a megaphone. According to the post, Secret Service teams then neutralized her, a term the report uses without explaining what it involved.

The post is a short social media update that links to no further reporting. It does not say when or where the incident took place, which convoy was involved, who the woman is, or why she was protesting. It also does not include a statement from the Secret Service or any police agency.

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Until a fuller report or an official account appears, the details above should be treated as a claim from a single brief post. Readers who want more information should look for reporting from U.S. news organizations or statements from the Secret Service.

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