Madison Square Garden and the United States Secret Service are implementing a sweeping security overhaul for Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Monday night.

from SAT 7:27 PM EDT until SAT 8:30 PM EDT, Rockland County, Westchester County, Kings County, Nassau County, Bronx County, Richmond County, Queens County, Union County, Essex County, Hudson County, Bergen County, Fairfield CountySevere Thunderstorm Watchfrom SAT 4:46 PM EDT until SAT 10:00 PM EDT, Putnam County, Orange County, Bronx County, Richmond County, Queens County, Rockland County, Nassau County, Suffolk County, Kings County, Westchester County, Bergen County, Essex County, Hudson County, Passaic County, Union County, Fairfield CountyThe New York Knicks are headed back to Madison Square Garden with a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals after another win over the San Antonio Spurs.

Madison Square Garden and the United States Secret Service are implementing a sweeping security overhaul for Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. The heightened protocols come as President Donald Trump plans to watch his hometown team face off against the San Antonio Spurs. The Secret Service and venue staff are strongly encouraging guests to arrive at least two hours before tip-off to allow for extensive entry delays.

Madison Square Garden and the United States Secret Service are implementing a sweeping security overhaul for Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Monday night.from Knicks owner James Dolan, making him what the NBA believes to be the first sitting U.S. president to ever attend an NBA Finals game in person. According to the team's advisory, a strict "no-bag" policy will be in effect, and attendees are being ordered to limit their personal items to an absolute minimum.

Arena management additionally noted that there will be absolutely no storage available at the venue for any prohibited items. The Secret Service and venue staff are strongly encouraging guests to arrive at least two hours before tip-off to allow for extensive entry delays. Ticketholders will be subjected to enhanced, TSA-style screening procedures upon arrival, as well.





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