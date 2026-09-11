Secret Service Arrests Combative Driver After White House Vehicle Crash

A vehicle crashed onto the sidewalk at Lafayette Park near the White House on Monday, November 9, 2026, and the driver was arrested after struggling with law enforcement. A second person was arrested after jumping a barricade near the northwest corner of the park.

The United States Secret Service arrested a driver on Monday, November 9, 2026, after his vehicle crash ed onto the sidewalk at Lafayette Park near the White House. Law enforcement officers took the man into custody following a physical struggle that erupted as he exited his car. A second individual was also arrested around the same time after jumping a barricade near the northwest corner of the park.

The incident occurred just before 10:00 a.m. on the north side of Lafayette Park at the intersection of 16th Street and H Street, NW. The driver was combative with law enforcement and National Guard personnel upon being approached. He was heard shouting phrases such as Oh my God while being escorted away by the officers who responded to the scene.

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The passenger car mounted a sidewalk and collided with an informational sign, leaving the vehicle with its doors open near the perimeter fencing. Video footage circulating on social media showed the car running into a barrier, with smoke emitting from the engine. The vehicle did not reach the executive mansion gates, which are located more than a block away from the crash site.

The intersection layout requires oncoming traffic to traverse a single cobblestone lane before making a left turn at a traffic light. This design makes rapid acceleration difficult, though it did not prevent the driver from mounting the curb. The Secret Service called the Metropolitan Police Department Explosive Ordinance Disposal team to sweep the vehicle as a precautionary measure against potential explosives.

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Roads around Lafayette Park were subsequently closed to the public and traffic as authorities investigated the dual incidents. The area is a common destination for pedestrians and tourists seeking photographs with the White House in the background. No injuries to bystanders or the driver were immediately reported, although witnesses described a chaotic scene during the initial moments of the clash.

The Secret Service briefly moved reporters and the press inside the White House briefing room after the incident. They have since been released, but the area currently features tall anti-riot fencing that transects the square. These security installations were added following recent renovations to the grounds, which included the laying of new sod under the current administration.

Lafayette Park is typically open to the public, but the presence of the fencing and the heightened security presence signals the seriousness of the breach. The White House has historically been a focal point for individuals seeking to make dramatic statements or those experiencing mental health crises. During the first term of Donald Trump in 2019, two individuals set themselves on fire in separate incidents within a month of each other.

Security protocols remain rigorous to prevent any vehicle or person from penetrating the secure zone surrounding the executive mansion. The Secret Service police officers and National Guard personnel responded quickly to contain the situation. Authorities confirmed that both incidents are under active investigation to determine the motive and identity of the suspects.

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In a separate recent incident, an illegal immigrant was arrested near the White House with guns after allegedly threatening Donald Trump. Ronny Yordrix Guanipa Chrinos allegedly told Secret Service agents that voices directed him to travel to Washington and kill the President. That case is not connected to the Lafayette Park incidents, authorities said.