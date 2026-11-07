Secret Service Arrests Venezuelan National Near White House for Plotting Assassination of President Trump

US Secret Service detained Ronny Yordrix Guanipa Chrinos near the White House with three firearms after he admitted to hearing voices commanding him to assassinate President Donald Trump.

United States Secret Service officers thwarted a potential tragedy near the White House on Thursday evening, arresting Ronny Yordrix Guanipa Chrinos, a 22-year-old Venezuela n national who was heavily armed. The arrest occurred on Constitution Avenue in Washington, where the suspect was found in a stolen vehicle with multiple firearms and ammunition. Chrinos openly declared his intent to assassinate President Donald Trump, stating that voices in his head were instructing him to travel to the nation's capital to commit the murder.

Arrest Details and Weapons Seized

Secret Service personnel approached the suspicious vehicle after observing Chrinos acting erratically near the restricted area. Upon confrontation, the Venezuelan national confessed to his alleged plot, prompting an immediate search of the car. Authorities discovered a rolling arsenal that included three firearms and dozens of rounds of live ammunition. The seized weapons consisted of an AR-15-style rifle, a Mac-10 submachine gun, and a Glock 43X pistol.

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The vehicle itself had been reported stolen prior to the incident, adding another layer of criminal activity to the case. Chrinos was identified as an individual who had previously been captured and released by the Biden administration along the Texas border in March 2024. His presence in the Washington D.C. area and his armed status triggered an urgent response from protective details tasked with safeguarding the President and other high-profile figures in the capital.

Background on Suspect and Border Entry

Ronny Yordrix Guanipa Chrinos entered the United States by illegally crossing the Mexican border into Texas between ports of entry in March 2024. He was one of nearly 8,000 Venezuelan nationals arrested in the five Texas-based Border Patrol sectors during that month. According to the CBP Nationwide Encounters report, he was among the 8,100 Venezuelan illegal aliens who crossed the southern border that month and were subsequently released.

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The release of Chrinos and other Venezuelan nationals at that time was attributed to the catch-and-release policies implemented by the Biden administration. Many of the individuals crossing during that period were members of the Tren de Aragua gang, a violent criminal organization that has since been designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization by the Trump administration. Officials cited his background and the circumstances of his entry as significant factors in the severity of the current charges.

Charges Filed and Official Statements

Following the arrest, federal authorities filed three counts of unlawful transportation of a firearm against Ronny Yordrix Guanipa Chrinos. He also faces three counts of possessing unregistered ammunition and a charge for the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security provided a detailed statement to Breitbart News outlining the events leading to the detention and the extensive search conducted by Secret Service officers.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin praised the quick action of the officers involved in the arrest. He emphasized that the suspect had no legitimate reason to be in the country and highlighted the danger posed by armed illegal aliens. The Secretary's comments underscored the administration's stance on border security and the protection of national leaders from individuals with criminal histories.

Threat Environment and Future Implications

Secret Service Director Sean Curran addressed the broader context of the incident, noting the escalating danger facing protective details in the current political climate. He described the arrest as the latest example of officers using their extensive training to deescalate a volatile situation that posed an imminent threat to protectees and other Americans. The incident reflects the heightened threat environment in which the agency operates, particularly regarding the White House complex.

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Director Curran pointed to the continued number of armed individuals who are drawn to the White House area as a persistent challenge for security forces. The arrest of Ronny Yordrix Guanipa Chrinos serves as a stark reminder of the need for vigilance and robust security protocols. The case highlights the intersection of immigration policy, gang violence, and threats to public figures, drawing scrutiny on the management of border crossings and the screening of individuals admitted into the country.