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Ronny Yordrix Guanipa Chrinos

Secret Service arrests man near White House after he said he heard voices telling him to kill Trump

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Secret Service arrests man near White House after he said he heard voices telling him to kill Trump
Markwayne Mullin · Donald Trump · Washington News
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The U.S. Secret Service says a suspect has been taken into custody and charged after officers found him in a vehicle near the White House with multiple guns, claiming he heard voices in his head telling him to kill President Donald Trump.

The U.S. Secret Service said a suspect has been taken into custody and charged after officers found him in a vehicle near the White House with multiple guns, claiming he heard voices in his head telling him to kill President Donald Trump.

The arrest Thursday night happened after Secret Service officers approached a man “acting suspicious” in a parked car, according to a Homeland Security statement. U.S. officials say the suspect — Ronny Yordrix Guanipa Chrinos — then went on to describe voices in his head that were telling him to come to the nation's capital and kill the Republican president.

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Shortly after, officers discovered the suspect's vehicle had been reported stolen and he had three different firearms and dozens of rounds of ammunition. This is the latest in a series of arrests the Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies have made against individuals who have threatened Trump or his family members' lives since he returned to office last year.

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The statement described Chrinos as a migrant from Venezuela who is in the country illegally after entering the U.S. through Texas in March 2024. DHS said he has been charged and currently remains in U.S. Marshals Service custody. The White House did not provide comment, instead referring to DHS and U.S.S.

S. “Thanks to our brave Secret Service officers, this illegal alien with three firearms in his vehicle was arrested near the White House before he could harm anyone,” Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in the statement.

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Markwayne Mullin Donald Trump Washington News U.S. News

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