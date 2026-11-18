Jeff Jenkins and Lisa Filipelli speak with THR about expanding the ‘Mormon Wives’ franchise, what spinoffs they hope to pursue in the future and how the cast set OC's first season up for success.

franchise arrived on the streamer last Thursday, introducing viewers to a brand-new pool of women based in Southern California who are in some way connected to the LDS faith.has caused a stir online, proving that the format of the original series works with the franchise treatment.

The online buzz has translated into viewership: season one accumulated 20 million hours in its first five days of streaming, a 12 percent increase over season five of the original series.

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'Dancing With the Stars' Couples Perform Double Dances as Another Top-Scoring Duo Exits Before Season 35 Finale: See the Scores, Who Went Home“A docuseries, in my opinion, is only as good as the folks who are the subject, who are on camera, right? So we just try really hard to collaborate with our cast members and bring their stories forward,” Jenkins says.

“It just goes back to story and sharing. We look for subjects, castmembers, who are really ready to share. It’s not an easy thing to do. ” Most of the women, like the original show, have built a presence on social media before reality television cameras began capturing their lives.

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Among them are Aspyn Ovard, an original family channel YouTuber who is now in a throuple; Madison Bontempo, another family-style YouTuber who used to be close with the Paul brothers; and Bobbi Althoff, the podcaster behind those, of course, hails from the original Utah-based Mormon Wives series, while Avery Woods and Salomé Andrea also have large platforms online; Ashleigh Pease, Jordan McClanahan and McCall Dapron did not have massive social media careers pre-Hulu, leaving them as hidden gems who bring more insight into the religious perspective of the what secret life of a Mormon wife can look like without content creation.

EP Jeff Jenkins says his team is “always exploring opportunities for new series, new ‘spinoffs,’ quote unquote,” though expanding thefranchise comes down to “if there are other groups of women out there who have compelling stories. ” Ovard opened up about her daughter’s terminal cancer diagnosis in season one, marking one of the most vulnerable admissions across thefranchise.

When navigating how to share her story, Jenkins says, “It’s up to Aspyn to share what she wants to share, especially with the very delicate situations that she’s living in and through. ” “We don’t direct the ladies of this show or any other show that is producing on what to share and what to hold back.

That is their decision, but they understand if they’re working with us, collaborating together, that the more you share, the more powerful the experience is going to be for the viewer,” Jenkins says, while also citing Pease opening up about the abuse she experienced in her childhood as another moving story from season one of The executive producer says he was “knocked on the floor by resilience and her ability to overcome and build a life that she could only dream of when she was growing up.

” Jenkins also commends DaPron and McClanahan’s strong ties to their faith, while noting he found Althoff opening up about her social anxiety to be “relatable to so many younger people who experience social anxiety or awkwardness. ”were not Mormon. Castmembers DaPron and McClanahan also repeatedly highlighted during season one that they were on a show about Mormon wives, with the title itself bleeding into the dynamics amongst the cast.

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“I think what’s so interesting for so many people who grow up in religious households is, even if you are not practicing, it impacts the way that you live every single day,” Filipelli says. “Everyone in this cast has been touched by the faith. And so I think the title, it is what it is.

But I think the story from the show and the experience that these women have is so valid and informs who they are as adults, as mothers, as wives today. ” But Jenkins says there’s something so “mysterious” about the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints that lends itself well to the show where “we’re all learning about it together.

” “A docuseries, in my opinion, is only as good as the folks who are the subject, who are on camera, right? So we just try really hard to collaborate with our cast members and bring their stories forward,” Jenkins adds.franchise as a whole has driven over half a billion hours globally. That would mean continuing to expand the franchise into its own universe, similar to Bravo’sJenkins says they’re “always exploring opportunities for new series, new ‘spinoffs,’ quote unquote.

” Although it ultimately comes down to “if there are other groups of women out there who have compelling stories. ” Jenkins assures there are “other cities in America and different states in America that do have significant populations of folks who are following the Mormon faith. ” He also teases a potential international aspect of the Mormon religion: “There’s also an international aspect to this faith in Europe and in some of the other countries that are English-speaking.

So, Lisa and I and Hulu, we’re all exploring. ” “If we can find another city with another great group that wants to share, and it’s somehow a shade different from Utah and different from OC, heck yeah! ” Jenkins offers. , he jokes, “As far as production and producers, we’re ready to pick cameras back up tomorrow. ”