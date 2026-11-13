Secret Invasion: Samuel L. Jackson Confirms Martin Freeman Casting

Secret Invasion star Samuel L. Jackson confirmed that Martin Freeman (Everett K. Ross) has joined the Disney+ & Marvel Studios series cast.

, we actually have a very cool update on a project currently in production that has been flying under the radar for the past few weeks.

Of course, we're talking aboutreprising her role as Maria Hill. Stemming from the ending to Captain Marvel, the series focuses on Fury's investigation into a faction of Skrulls who've been living on Earth for years- and who could be some familiar MCU faces that viewers have grown to know and love. Now our last update was at the end of January when we learned from BBC Radio 4 and theabout some choice filming that had taken place.

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But this time around, we're hearing directly from Jackson himself, with a casting reveal that further embeds the series in the MCU.when he offered the audience a great retelling of when he and Coleman first met up ahead of filming and how excited he was to be working with someone of her acting caliber. At one point, hostCaptain America: Civil War, Black Panther, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ) will also be making the leap to the small screen.

But will it be the real Ross or a Skrull… or has Ross been a Skrull allServing as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017. For the 12 am PT/3 am ET fans, here's our late-night preview for Michael C. Hall-starring Dexter: Resurrection S02E03:"Live Free and Die.

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"For NBC's Saturday Night Live Thursday promos, we've got host John Mulaney and musical guest Phoebe Bridgers joining SNL star Ben Marshall. After an early preview image, we now have the image gallery for the November 22nd episode of CBS's Marshals, S02E07:"Under the Influence.

"With a new episode of NBC's Law & Order set to hit our screens tonight, here's our updated preview for S26E06:"Do No Harm. "9-1-1: Nashville S02E05:"Ding-Dong-Ditch" Preview: Dispatch TensionsFor the 12 am PT/3 am ET fans, here's our late-night preview for Michael C. Hall-starring Dexter: Resurrection S02E03:"Live Free and Die. "For NBC's Saturday Night Live Thursday promos, we've got host John Mulaney and musical guest Phoebe Bridgers joining SNL star Ben Marshall.

After an early preview image, we now have the image gallery for the November 22nd episode of CBS's Marshals, S02E07:"Under the Influence.

"We got a chance to chat with Jessica McKenna and Zach Reino, the creative minds behind MP3, about bringing the new Dropout series to life. AEW's three-hour Dynamite and Collision special delivered a decisive tag-team finish, a major mixed-tag submission, and one last eruption before Full Gear. With a new episode of NBC's Law & Order set to hit our screens tonight, here's our updated preview for S26E06:"Do No Harm. "