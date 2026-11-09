Secret Handshake Statue Mocks Trump Draft History

The satirical group Secret Handshake has installed a golden statue titled 'The Foot Soldier' on the National Mall, mocking Donald Trump's Vietnam War draft exemption due to bone spurs.

The satirical art collective Secret Handshake has installed a large golden statue titled The Foot Soldier on the National Mall. This installation explicitly mocks former President Donald Trump for his 1968 medical exemption from Vietnam War service. The exemption was granted based on a diagnosis of bone spurs in his feet. The work serves as a direct critique of his military service history.

Statue Details and Interactive Mascot

The golden sculpture depicts a seated Donald Trump rubbing his bare foot. This visual directly references the bone spur diagnosis that exempted him from combat duty. The statue rests on a granite pedestal with an accompanying plaque. The plaque text honors Trump as a soldier in spirit who marched to the front lines of dodging the draft. It states he was armed with a perfect diagnosis of bone spurs.

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The text further reads that the leader knows you cannot spell sacrifice without the letter I. It portrays Trump as a warrior who advises sitting down to rest your feet when called to stand up. For the first time, this installation includes an interactive human element. An actor wearing a full-body toe suit stands beside the statue. The costume includes dark black toe hair and a large red welt.

This performer is named Toey and is described as a 6-foot draft-dodging bone spur mascot. Secret Handshake stated Toey will celebrate Trump's unique history with military service. The group compares Toey to a Minor League Baseball mascot designed to pump up the crowd. Toey celebrates what the group calls a well-heeled excuse to dodge the draft.

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Statements from the Satirical Group

Secret Handshake provided specific quotes for visitors interacting with Toey. When people approach to look at the display, Toey makes remarks. One statement is that this little piggy went to well not the military that is for sure. The group sent an email explaining that the statue pays tribute to a time when Trump would do anything to avoid combat.

The group highlighted that the President is so focused on waging wars. They wrote that they wanted to contrast his current actions with his past avoidance. They added that if only he could have gotten a doctor's note on the way to invading Iran. They also mentioned wherever else they might threaten next. The installation is part of a broader series of anti-Trump and anti-war protest art.

Political Context and Future Schedule

This latest piece of art appeared after last week's midterm elections. Those elections saw a wave of dissatisfaction with war policies sweep Democrats to power. Since February, the group has focused most installations on the United States and Israel invasion of Iran. In July, they created a playable video game with choices as commander in chief.

The game included decisions on whether to order a Diet Coke or bomb Iran. The current statue will remain on the National Mall through Veterans Day. Toey will also appear on and off during daylight hours throughout that period. Secret Handshake has created more than a dozen statues mocking Trump on the Mall over the past years.