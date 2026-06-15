Secondary School Teacher Found Guilty of Murdering Adopted Baby

A secondary school teacher has been found guilty of the shocking sexual abuse and murder of a baby he and his partner were adopting. The case has raised questions about the handling of the adoption process and the role of social services in the tragedy.

A secondary school teacher, Jamie Varley, 37, has been found guilty of the shocking sexual abuse and murder of a baby he and his partner were adopting.

Varley's partner, John McGowan-Fazakerley, 32, a sales manager for a finance company, was also convicted of charges including causing or allowing Preston's death and jointly participating in a sickening sexual assault. Prosecutors described it as one of the 'most shocking and horrific' cases they have ever dealt with. Varley and McGowan-Fazakerley were an outwardly respectable, middle-class couple living in an immaculate home in Blackpool.

However, they were found to have carried out a 'litany of psychological and sexual ill-treatment' on 13-month-old Preston Davey. The jury returned its verdicts after a seven-week trial, with Varley found guilty of murder, assault by penetration, sexual assault, causing grievous bodily harm, and cruelty. McGowan-Fazakerley was convicted of causing or allowing the death of a child, cruelty, and sexual assault.

Varley was also convicted of 14 counts of making or taking an indecent image and one count of sharing an indecent image. The court heard that Preston had been 'left at Varley's mercy and paid with his life' when he died on July 27, 2023. Varley claimed Preston had drowned in the bath after he left him momentarily to get changed after having a shower.

However, a post-mortem examination found no water in his lungs, and instead revealed a 'sinister pathology' showing he died from 'acute upper airways obstruction', had bruising to his throat, and serious internal injuries. The court also heard that Varley, alone with Preston, may have sexually assaulted Preston twice that afternoon, causing him to suffocate and have a seizure.

Preston's grandmother, Debbie Davey, called for social workers to be sacked after it emerged there were a string of missed chances to save him from harm. However, she also expressed relief that the case was over. The case has also raised questions about the handling of the adoption process and the role of social services in the tragedy. Preston's mother, Sarah Davey, had a history of violent crime, having murdered a 71-year-old woman when she was just 14 years old.

Sarah Davey had her first child in 2019 and was in prison at the time of Preston's birth in 2022. Preston was taken into foster care shortly after birth and was later adopted by Varley and McGowan-Fazakerley.

However, the adoption process was halted due to a battle against breast cancer. The case has sparked widespread outrage and calls for action to prevent similar tragedies in the future





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