Second water rights application withdrawn for proposed Box Elder data center

A second application for water rights tied to a proposed Box Elder data center has been withdrawn after thousands formally protested the project’s water use.The

A proposed hyperscale data center project led by investor and TV personality Kevin O’Leary—known to many as “Mr. Wonderful” from Shark Tank—is generating concern in northern Utah.

A second application for water rights tied to a proposed Box Elder data center has been withdrawn after thousands formally protested the project’s water use. The application was submitted in late April by the company Murray Hollow L.C. before the other application, submitted by Bar H Ranch,Murray Hollow L.C.

's application included a request to change the water right from stockwatering and domestic use to industrial use, which would allow them to use the water for a natural gas-fired plant and a data center. "Water diverted under this application will be used primarily for power generation. A portion of the water will also be used in connection with a data center that will operate as a closed-loop system," the application read.

The company noted that they were not requesting any more water than what was historically included in the water right. They said the only change would be in how the water would be used. Utah lawmakers vote to study impacts of Box Elder County data centerIn order to submit a formal protest to a water rights application, a protester must pay a $15 non-refundable fee, provide their name and address and write their reasons for opposing it.

This application received over 3,600 protests.from residents across the state as many expressed concerns over its use of natural resources. The main concern is centered around water as The project is backed by mogul Kevin O' Leary, who has repeatedly stated that concerns over water usage stem from "misinformation.

" Utah Gov. Cox has also addressed concerns, saying that "in no event will the developer reduce water going to the Great Salt Lake.

"on May 20 to conduct a study on the environmental impacts of data centers. The details of the proposed study have not yet been released. An AMBER Alert out of Utah County has been canceled after a non-custodial father accused of taking his two children has been found and taken into custody in MexA man was accused of aggravated murder after a body was found wrapped in garbage bags in Salt Lake City.

A man's body was found Monday morning near 300 East andThe flag itself measures at 300 feet by 150 feet - the size of an American football field - and weighs approximately 2,000 pounds. Utah Jazz fans remember Greg Ostertag protecting the paint during one of the most memorable eras in franchise history.

Nearly 20 years after stepping away from tLisa Romero has lived feet away from the Little Cottonwood Creek her entire life and has never seen it so dry this time of year. "We don't have much in there,” s





KUTV2News / 🏆 281. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

District Attorney Seeks Budget Augmentation for Elder Abuse CasesThe San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office is seeking additional funding to address concerns around underfunding and its impact on the office's investigative and prosecutorial functions. The request is for $857,839, which is less than 1% of the county's budget, to fund five new positions. The office is experiencing a growing workload due to state legislative mandates and the need to investigate and prosecute elder abuse cases.

Read more »

MIDA violated state law in approval process of Box Elder County data center, group claimsA civic group that aims to hold government institutions accountable claims the board that approved the proposed Box Elder County data center violated state law in doing so.

Read more »

House Speaker Mike Schultz backs citizen referendum on Box Elder County data center projectHouse Speaker Mike Schultz is backing a citizen referendum on the Box Elder County data center project.

Read more »

Public forum highlights concerns, questions about proposed Box Elder County data centerA public forum in Box Elder County drew residents and interest groups looking for answers about the proposed Stratos data center project and what it could mean

Read more »