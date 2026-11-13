Second Victim Identified in Decades-Old Jackson Tennessee Grave Case

Tennessee police positively identify Mirna Ortez Moncada as the second victim found buried beneath a Jackson home, linking her to serial killer Steven Shaffer.

Police in Jackson, Tennessee, have positively identified the body of Mirna Ortez Moncada, the second woman discovered buried in a shallow grave beneath a residential property nearly forty years ago. The identification was announced by the Jackson Police Department on Thursday, February 26, confirming that the skeletal remains found on Sunday, February 22, belonged to the 31-year-old Moncada. An autopsy conducted by the local medical examiner verified that she was killed before her remains were concealed.

Discovery Of Remains Below Garage

The investigation began after a tenant discovered the skeletal remains at a home in Jackson. The bodies had been buried in a dirt floor of a basement area located below the garage. For decades, the identities of the two women remained a mystery to law enforcement and the public. Local officials only referred to one of the victims as Lil Bit, while the other victim had no known identity attached to the remains.

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This discovery came long after the primary suspect had died. The perpetrator, Steven Shaffer, had confessed to the murders following the initial discovery of the bodies. He claimed that the women were sex workers and that he murdered them out of anger because he believed they had attempted to steal something from him. Shaffer was subsequently sentenced to serve two life sentences for the crimes.

Steven Shaffer Criminal History

Steven Shaffer was already behind bars at the time the bodies were discovered. He was imprisoned in Kentucky in connection with the rape and kidnapping of a teenage boy. Shaffer died behind bars in 2004. The Jackson Police Department noted that family members of one of the victims had believed that Shaffer had moved out of state and lost contact with them, which prevented them from recognizing the connection to the crimes.

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The case remained cold for many years because the identities of the victims were not known. Law enforcement agencies struggled to link the remains to missing persons reports from decades prior. It was not until modern forensic techniques and collaborative efforts between multiple agencies that progress could be made in solving this decades-old tragedy. The passage of time meant that many potential leads had faded, and witnesses had become scarce.

DNA Identification Process

Nashville police worked extensively with several specialized organizations to identify both women. The team included DNA Investigative Solutions, Bode Technology, the National Missing & Unidentified Persons System, a medical examiner's office, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. These agencies combined their resources to analyze DNA samples and cross-reference them with national databases.

The identification of the second victim, Mirna Ortez Moncada, was announced on Thursday, February 26. The first victim, identified as Cynthia Cummings, was identified months earlier after a DNA sample was collected from her adult daughter. Cummings was from Elgin, Illinois. Her daughter had previously called cold case investigators about her missing mother, stating that she vanished in 1984. This familial DNA match was the key to unlocking the identity of the first victim.

Impact On Families And Justice

The identification of Mirna Ortez Moncada provides a measure of closure for her family after decades of uncertainty. Just as the identification of Cynthia Cummings allowed her daughter to finally name her mother, the confirmation of Moncada's identity allows her loved ones to officially recognize her. The case highlights the importance of persistent forensic investigation and the role of cold case units in solving historical crimes.

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The Jackson Police Department continues to emphasize the value of modern DNA technology in solving old cases. The collaboration between local, state, and federal agencies demonstrates how complex investigations can be managed when multiple resources are pooled together. The case serves as a reminder that justice can be pursued regardless of how much time has passed since the crime was committed.