Vladimir Putin's Kerch Bridge suffers critical damage from a second Ukrainian airstrike in 24 hours. Traffic halted as officials assess structural integrity and security implications.

Vladimir Putin's Kerch Bridge, the critical infrastructure link connecting Russia with the occupied Crimea n Peninsula, sustained significant damage following a second Ukrainian airstrike within a 24-hour period. Media images published by Ukrainian outlets clearly show that one of the structure's massive arches and the roadway spanning the distance between two sections have been destroyed. This physical devastation confirms the severity of the latest assault on the strategic crossing.

Infrastructure Collapse and Traffic Suspension

Russian occupation official Sergey Aksyonov publicly confirmed that the 12-mile structure had been struck by Ukrainian forces, immediately announcing that all traffic on the bridge was suspended. The Russia's Transport Ministry corroborated these reports via their official Telegram channel, stating that both road and rail services have been halted indefinitely. The ministry noted that specialists are currently in the process of assessing the full extent of the damage, with preliminary information indicating that there are no casualties from the incident.

Also read Ukraine strikes Putin's prized bridge for first time in 18 months

Two Russian officials stationed in occupied Crimea independently confirmed the occurrence of the second Ukrainian strike within the short timeframe. This confirmation aligns with earlier reports from the Crimean Wind monitoring group, which detailed how the arch on the road crossing appeared twisted out of position after a drone strike earlier in the period. The group reported that the distorted bridge deck proved the arch had been deformed early in the morning, causing tension cables to shift along with the arch and tilting the deck to one side in the middle section.

Official Responses and Security Concerns

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Putin-appointed governor of the naval port of Sevastopol, addressed the public directly regarding the ongoing crisis. He stated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had once again attacked the Crimean Bridge and that he remains in constant contact with the Head of the Republic of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov. Razvozhayev advised that anyone planning to leave Sevastopol for mainland Russia via the bridge tonight or in the morning should refrain from traveling for the immediate future.

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The governor emphasized that detailed information regarding the new damage to the bridge would only be available in the morning once assessments are complete. This statement highlights the immediate logistical disruption faced by civilians and military personnel alike who rely on this specific route. The suspension of travel creates uncertainty for residents and strains the already fragile supply lines that connect the peninsula to the Russian mainland.

Strategic Implications and Historical Context

If the Crimean Bridge is rendered fully disabled by this latest attack, it will represent a significant humiliation for Vladimir Putin as he engages in diplomatic meetings. The timing is particularly sensitive given that the Russian leader is scheduled to fly to China for a meeting with Donald Trump and Xi Jinping. The crossing was widely perceived as a key symbol of his 2014 invasion and the subsequent annexation of Crimea to Russia, serving as a tangible demonstration of Moscow's control over the region.

Vladimir Putin personally opened the Crimean Bridge in May 2018, four years after the illegal annexation of the peninsula took place. The railway section of the structure was subsequently opened in December 2019, further cementing its role as a vital logistical artery. Despite being touted as the most protected crossing in the world, its air defenses failed to prevent these massive Ukrainian strikes, raising serious questions about the efficacy of its security architecture and the vulnerability of high-profile Russian infrastructure projects.

The Kerch Bridge has been a consistent target of attacks from Kyiv since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Prior to this recent escalation, the bridge had been targeted three times by Ukraine since the start of the war, with major attacks occurring in October 2022, July 2023, and June 2025. These earlier strikes left the structure weakened but it remained open for light traffic, functioning as a key lifeline supply route to the seized peninsula.

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In a parallel development, Russia also targeted bridges in overnight strikes, hitting the North and South crossings in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, with ballistic missiles. This retaliatory action underscores the broader campaign of infrastructure warfare affecting both nations. The dual focus on the Kerch Bridge and Kyiv's crossings illustrates the high stakes both sides place on transportation networks as strategic assets in the ongoing conflict.