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by Stephen Simpson and Berenice Garcia, The Texas TribuneSan Antonio police are searching for a suspect after a Far West Side shooting left a pickup driver hospitalized with a head wound.

The victim was found near Culebra and Roft roads, alert but in critical condition. TPUSA defended its Women’s Leadership Summit in San Antonio after protesters gathered outside the Marriott Rivercenter, calling it proof of influence. Police and organizers didn’t comment on arrests or security. San Antonio police and EMS found a man in his 20s to 30s with a gunshot wound near Vance Jackson Rd and Denton Dr around 12:50 a.m. Saturday.

He later died as investigators work to piece together what happened. Man found dead in construction area of I-10 and Loop 1604 interchange, police investigate San Antonio police found a deceased man in an I-10 construction zone near Loop 1604 early Saturday. An unoccupied vehicle was discovered above the area at the interchange as investigators work to determine what happened.





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Police investigate multiple incidents in San Antonio including fatal shooting and construction zone deathSan Antonio police are investigating several separate incidents: a man in his 20s-30s was found with a gunshot wound and later died near Vance Jackson Rd and Denton Dr; a deceased man was discovered in an I-10 construction zone near Loop 1604 with an unoccupied vehicle found above the area; additionally, a dog owner is seeking the owner of a pet that attacked and killed her dog, captured on ring camera. In unrelated news, a Waymo vehicle incident involving police contact via the car's support system was reported, and Spurs coach Mitch Johnson visited pediatric patients at Methodist Children's Hospital.

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