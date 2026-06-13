Second‑Run Super Mario Bros. Sets New Record at $1.56 Million, Redefining Retro Game Market

A sealed second‑run copy of Super Mario Bros. sold for $1.56 million, breaking previous records and highlighting the soaring demand and investment potential for vintage video game collectibles.

A new milestone has been set in the niche but rapidly growing market for high‑value video game collectibles. In a recent auction, a second‑run copy of the iconic Nintendo title Super Mario Bros. fetched an astonishing $1.56 million, eclipsing the previous record of $660 000 set in 2021 and the $2 million sale that held the top spot for five years.

The game, sealed in its original, pre‑shrink‑wrap packaging, is one of only three known copies from the second production run that remain in comparable condition. This rarity, combined with the enduring popularity of the Mario franchise, propelled the sale beyond the million‑dollar barrier and established a fresh benchmark for the most expensive video game ever sold. The significance of the sale extends beyond the headline price.

The copy features Nintendo's original gloss‑sticker label, a format used before the company adopted shrink‑wrap for its cartridges. This older packaging leaves the cardboard surface and black cover exposed, making the item exceptionally difficult for collectors to locate. Only two other documented examples of this second‑run version exist, and both are similarly sealed, further amplifying the scarcity premium.

By contrast, another recent auction of a first‑run, hang‑tab version of the same game achieved a respectable $575 000, despite a higher 9.8 A+ grade, illustrating how production run and packaging nuances can dramatically affect valuation. The sale reflects a broader trend in the collectibles world where retro video games, along with Pokémon cards, vintage comics, and action figures, are being treated as investment assets.

High‑net‑worth individuals are increasingly drawn to these "grail" items, not only for nostalgia but also for their potential to appreciate over time. As the market matures, auction houses are expanding their offerings, and enthusiasts are presented with a growing catalog of rare, sealed titles to consider.

Whether you are a seasoned collector aiming to diversify a high‑end portfolio or simply an admirer of gaming history, the recent record underscores the escalating financial and cultural value of preserving iconic video game artifacts





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