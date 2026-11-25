Police announce charges against a second suspect for a M&T Bank robbery in Rochester while also confirming the safe recovery of a baby after an Amber Alert and noting developments in other local incidents.

Rochester, N.Y. — A second man now faces charges following a bank robbery Monday on the city's west side, the Rochester Police Department announced Tuesday.

Police said a suspect entered M&T Bank on Lyell Avenue around 9:30 a.m. and demanded cash, fleeing with an undisclosed amount of money. Hunter Patterson, 28, and Michael Hogan, 46, worked together to rob the bank, according to police, with one acting as a lookout while the other stole the money. Hogan has four prior felony convictions and 19 misdemeanor convictions, according to police, while Patterson was on parole and has two prior felony convictions.

Also read AMBER Alert Issued for 4-Month-Old Abducted in New York

Both men could face federal charges. New York State Police said troopers responded around 5:40 p.m. to a home on Craine Road in the town of Sterling, where Xara Thompson was taken by 21-year-old Dezerea Dashnaw. The former Kodak Hawkeye building on St. Paul Street caught fire for the second consecutive day Monday, according to the Rochester Fire Department. New York State Police said a baby has been found safe after an Amber Alert was issued for her Monday night.

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