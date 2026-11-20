A second man who allegedly attacked a Danish tourist in Venice last month was arrested Thursday, police said.

Malik Preatto's arrest comes a little over a week after the Los Angeles Police Department identified him and asked for the public's help in tracking him down.

A screenshot of a video released by the Los Angeles Police Department showing the alleged attack in Venice on Oct. 30, 2026. Malik Preatto, 28, was taken into custody without incident in Mar Vista just after 5 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police say he was booked on suspicion of assault likely to produce great bodily injury.

Also read Chihuly Studios celebrates a ‘return to Venice’

According to court records, Shaw was arraigned on Nov. 10 on three felony charges: felony second-degree robbery with an allegation he caused great bodily injury, felony assault with an allegation he caused great bodily injury and felony battery causing serious bodily injury. He pleaded not guilty to all charges and is due back in court on Dec. 9.

Video from the incident just after midnight on Oct. 30 showed Preatto appearing to approach the Danish tourist and slap him near Washington Boulevard near Speedway. The same suspect was then seen swatting something off the victim's hand and preventing him from picking it up before they tussled. Investigators believe Preatto also reached into the tourist's pocket. Footage also captured Shaw appearing to strike the tourist, causing him to fall to the ground unconscious.

Advertisement

The tourist had a laceration to the right side of his head and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said. Following the attack, LA City Councilmember Traci Park, whose district includes Venice, called the incident"completely unacceptable" and said she was in communication with the LAPD.

"As leadership changes in City Hall, this is another important reminder that public safety must remain a top priority," Park said in a statement. After viewing the video of the incident, Mark Ryavec, president of the Venice Stakeholders Association, a neighborhood improvement organization, told NBC Los Angeles he wasn't surprised.

"We've been seeing these kinds of assaults, and it's not surprising to see them here around the Venice Pier," Ryavec said, later adding,"People feel an immunity to be able to commit these kinds of crimes in Venice and in other parts of the city. " Both suspects remain in custody, with Preatto held on $50,000 bail and Shaw on $40,000 bail, according to Los Angeles County jail records.