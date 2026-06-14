Second Lady Usha Vance Opens Up About Husband's Spiritual Journey and Marriage

Usha Vance, the second lady of the United States, discusses her husband's spiritual journey, their marriage, and his disagreements with the Vatican in a recent interview. Meanwhile, President Trump's public criticism of Pope Francis has called into question the vice president's claims of a good relationship with the leader of the Catholic faith.

In a recent interview, the second lady of the United States, Usha Vance , opened up about her husband's spiritual journey and their marriage. Usha, 41, revealed that she once advised her husband, JD, to find solace in religion rather than therapy.

'Therapy didn't work for you, church does,' she said, explaining that JD, 39, struggled to connect with the therapeutic process. JD, who converted to Catholicism in 2019, attributes his constant search for stability to his tumultuous upbringing in Middletown, Ohio, with divorced parents and a chaotic home environment. Despite finding a sense of self-understanding and direction through his faith, JD has not been immune to disagreements with the Vatican, particularly regarding immigration policy.

While he respects the Pope and maintains a good relationship with the Vatican, JD acknowledges that they will have disagreements on matters of public policy. Meanwhile, the vice president's claims of a good relationship with the Pope have been called into question by President Trump, who has publicly criticized Pope Francis.

However, Fox News host Dana Perino believes that Americans are more alike than different, and that personal connections can bridge political divides





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