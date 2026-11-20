Nine members of the Kennedy family have separately joined the legal fight against the proposal, arguing that the towering structure would cast a shadow over the gravesites of their relatives buried…

Demonstrators protest against the plan in Memorial Circle in Washington, DC, in October. The proposed $1 billion arch would sit on Memorial Circle between Arlington National Cemetery and the Lincoln Memorial, potentially obstructing the historic sightline between the two landmarks.

The planned monument has been a flashpoint for Trump critics, who argue the project would damage the historic landscape surrounding the cemetery and effectively turn a solemn memorial site into a backdrop for the president’s architectural ambitions. The structure, dubbed the “Triumphal Arch” by the administration, would feature a white and gold design topped by a winged, torch-bearing figure and engraved with the words, “ONE NATION UNDER GOD.

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” The structure would be significantly taller than the 164-foot Arc de Triomphe in Paris, which Trump has previously publicly admired. Trump claimed in September that the monument would double as a “top grade Military Complex. ” He said the military has requested that it house a large numbers of drones, sniper positions and stockpiles of ammunition for national security purposes.

The president said the arch would allow for the rapid deployment of drones and snipers from its roof and surrounding plaza. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum announced in September that excavation work for the structure was expected to begin within weeks, despite the pending legal challenges.

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The administration has defended the project as a tribute to veterans and a fitting addition to the nation’s capital, arguing that the idea of building a monumental arch in Washington dates back decades.despite widespread opposition during public hearings. Three Vietnam War veterans and an architectural historian have challenged the project, arguing that Congress never authorized its construction.

The District of Columbia and Virginia have also sued to prevent it, citing concerns over the administration’s legal authority and the potential disruption to traffic and surrounding historical sites.arguing that the towering structure would cast a shadow over the gravesites of their relatives buried at Arlington. Trump has repeatedly touted the arch as a part of his broader effort to leave a lasting mark on Washington.

During a Veterans Day appearance at Arlington National Cemetery last week, Trump again vowed to build the monument,