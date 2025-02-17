Second Institute of Oceanography, MNR: A Leading Hub for Marine Scientific Research and Postdoctoral Opportunities

The Second Institute of Oceanography, MNR, is a renowned marine research institute in China, specializing in scientific research, technological development, and resource exploration. Its Postdoctoral Research Workstation provides a platform for high-caliber young researchers to advance their careers in marine science.

Directly affiliated with the Ministry of Natural Resources ( MNR ), the Second Institute of Oceanography, MNR (formerly the Second Institute of Oceanography of the State Oceanic Administration) was established in 1966 and is situated on the banks of West Lake in Hangzhou. Its primary focus is on conducting marine scientific research encompassing China's seas, oceans, and polar regions.

The institute is also dedicated to the research and development, as well as the application of high technology, for marine environmental protection and resource exploration. It stands as a prominent public welfare marine research institute in China, distinguished by its exceptional scientific and technological prowess, advanced technical infrastructure, a team of highly skilled personnel, significant disciplinary advantages, and a robust capacity for independent scientific and technological innovation. The Postdoctoral Research Workstation of the Second Institute of Oceanography, MNR (referred to as the 'Workstation'), was inaugurated in November 2003 and commenced recruiting postdoctoral researchers in 2004. The workstation undertakes postdoctoral research activities leveraging the resources of the State Key Laboratory of Satellite Ocean Environment Dynamics, Key Laboratory of Submarine Geosciences, MNR, Key Laboratory of Satellite Ocean Environment Dynamics, MNR, Key Laboratory of Marine Ecosystem Dynamics, MNR, and Key Laboratory of Engineering Oceanography.Over a decade of development, the workstation has cultivated an exceptional cohort of cooperative tutors boasting extensive research experience and graduate mentoring expertise. This team comprises 2 academicians of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, 3 academicians of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, 5 special experts of Zhejiang Province, 2 recipients of the National Science Fund for Distinguished Young Scholars, 3 participants in the National Hundred-Thousand-Ten Thousand Talent Project, 7 individuals recognized in the National High-Level Talent Special Support Program, 2 awardees of the National Outstanding Youth Fund, and more than 30 winners of various national, provincial, and ministerial talent projects.Equipped with advanced technology and infrastructure, a multitude of scientific research projects, and a substantial record of achievements in marine scientific research and development, the workstation provides a platform for high-caliber young scientific and technological talents who aspire to further their contributions to marine scientific research. These individuals have the opportunity to fully utilize their capabilities and excel in their respective fields. In recent years, over 50% of postdoctoral fellows at the workstation have secured funding from provincial and ministerial projects, including the National Natural Science Foundation Youth Fund, the China Postdoctoral Science Foundation, and the Zhejiang Postdoctoral Research Project Selection Funding. Notably, three postdoctoral fellows have been awarded funding through the National Postdoctoral Innovation Talent Support Program. The workstation has received recognition as 'Excellent' in comprehensive evaluations conducted by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security and the Office of China Postdoc Council in 2015 and 2020, and was honored with the title of 'Zhejiang 2020 Excellent Postdoctoral Research Workstation' by the Zhejiang Province Human Resources and Social Security Department.The Second Institute of Oceanography, MNR, offers competitive benefits and a supportive environment for postdoctoral researchers. These include:* **Project Funding:** Each laboratory at the institute has ample scientific research funds to support postdoctoral research endeavors. Cooperative tutors will guide postdocs in applying for various funding projects from national, provincial, and institute-level sources.* **Salary and Benefits:** In accordance with the management regulations for postdoctoral fellows at the Second Institute of Oceanography, MNR, a personalized salary structure is implemented. Postdoctoral fellows will receive a competitive annual income, starting from $22,000-$32,000, with additional increases based on achievements and academic contributions. Successful applications for funding from programs like the National Postdoctoral Innovation Talent Support Program or other postdoctoral talent programs will result in cumulative benefits.* **Other Welfare Benefits:** Comfortable postdoctoral apartments are provided according to the management regulations, and non-staff postdoctoral fellows enjoy the same medical security benefits as regular employees.The institute welcomes applications for postdoctoral positions throughout the year. Registration and evaluations are conducted continuously, with selections made on a rolling basis until the positions are filled.





