Bexar County Jail inmate Reyes Antonio Chaires Jr., 44, died June 6 at University Hospital after being hospitalized June 4. Officials say detoxification may have contributed as the medical examiner investigates.

An inmate housed in the Bexar County Jail died Saturday after being hospitalized earlier this week, marking the second inmate death in a week. SAN ANTONIO - An inmate housed in the Bexar County Jail died Saturday after being hospitalized earlier this week, marking the second inmate death in a week.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, Reyes Antonio Chaires Jr., 44, was pronounced dead at 4:38 p.m. June 6 by a physician at University Hospital. BE THE FIRST TO COMMENT The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the official cause and manner of death. It is believed that detox may have been a contributing factor. SAN ANTONIO — New Spurs Head Coach Mitch Johnson paid a heartwarming visit to patients at Methodist Children’s Hospital on Thursday.

Johnson helped pediatric patTPUSA defended its Women’s Leadership Summit in San Antonio after protesters gathered outside the Marriott Rivercenter, calling it proof of influence. Police and organizers didn’t comment on arrests or security. San Antonio police and EMS found a man in his 20s to 30s with a gunshot wound near Vance Jackson Rd and Denton Dr around 12:50 a.m. Saturday. He later died as investigators work to piece together what happened.

San Antonio police are searching for a suspect after a Far West Side shooting left a pickup driver hospitalized with a head wound. The victim was found near Culebra and Roft roads, alert but in critical condition. San Antonio police found a deceased man in an I-10 construction zone near Loop 1604 early Saturday. An unoccupied vehicle was discovered above the area at the interchange as investigators work to determine what happened.





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