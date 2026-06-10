Second-Hottest May on Record Signals Impending Super El Niño

Copernicus data shows May 2026 as the second-warmest on record, with sea surface temperatures near historic highs, indicating an approaching Super El Niño that could push global temperatures up by 3°C and trigger extreme weather worldwide.

Last month marked the second-hottest May on record, according to the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S). The average global temperature reached 15.81°C, which is 0.55°C above the 1991-2020 average.

Sea surface temperatures were also near record highs at 20.90°C, just 0.03°C below the 2024 record. These conditions point toward a potential Super El Niño developing in the coming months, which could bring extreme heat globally and raise average temperatures by up to 3°C this summer. Samantha Burgess, Strategic Lead for Climate at the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, emphasized that May 2026 extended the trend of exceptional warmth, with near-record temperatures in both the atmosphere and oceans.

In Europe, an unusually early and intense heatwave highlighted how climate extremes are becoming the new normal. The month saw a rapid shift from cooler-than-average conditions to one of the most intense early-year heatwaves, breaking records across the UK, France, Ireland, and Portugal. Precipitation patterns were mixed, with drier-than-average conditions in much of western, central, and eastern Europe, while flooding occurred in Turkey, Bulgaria, and Moldova.

The concerning sea surface temperature trend is tied to the tropical Pacific's transition toward El Niño conditions. The El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) is a natural cycle alternating between warm El Niño and cool La Niña phases every two to seven years. During El Niño, warm Pacific waters spread globally, releasing heat into the atmosphere and elevating planetary temperatures for months. Current indicators suggest this could be one of the strongest El Niño events ever recorded.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) reports an 80% chance of El Niño during June-August 2026 and a 90% likelihood it will persist through November. Above-normal temperatures are expected in nearly all regions, with the strongest signals in southern and western North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Europe, North Africa, and much of Asia. In the Southern Hemisphere, northern South America and southern Africa will see significant warming, while Australia's coasts will experience warmer conditions.

Tropical regions, including equatorial Africa and Southeast Asia, will also face above-normal heat. The 2023-24 El Niño was among the five strongest on record and contributed to the record global temperatures in 2024. UN Secretary-General António Guterres stated that El Niño is arriving with 90% certainty, urging preparation for a potentially strong event that will exacerbate droughts, heavy rainfall, and heatwaves on land and in the ocean.

WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo stressed the need for advance seasonal forecasts and early warnings to protect lives and economies, as the WMO community monitors conditions to guide decision-making by governments and climate-sensitive sectors





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