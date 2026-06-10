Second-Hottest May on Record Signals Impending Super El Niño

Copernicus data shows May 2026 was the second warmest globally, with sea surface temperatures near record highs, pointing to a developing strong El Niño. Forecasts warn of extreme heat and disrupted rainfall worldwide.

Last month marked the second-hottest May on record, according to the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S). The average global temperature reached 15.81°C, which is 0.55°C above the 1991-2020 average.

Sea surface temperatures were also near record highs, averaging 20.90°C for the month-just 0.03°C lower than the 2024 record. These conditions indicate that a Super El Niño may be developing in the coming months. If it materializes, this rare climate event could drive extreme heat nearly worldwide and potentially raise global average temperatures by as much as 3°C this summer. It would also disrupt rainfall patterns, increasing risks of droughts in some areas and flooding in others.

Samantha Burgess, Strategic Lead for Climate at the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), noted that May 2026 extended the trend of exceptional global warmth, with near-record temperatures in both the atmosphere and the ocean. She highlighted that an unusually early and intense heatwave in Europe demonstrates how climate extremes are becoming the new normal. Across Europe, May featured a dramatic shift from cooler-than-average conditions to one of the most intense early-year heatwaves ever recorded.

During the second half of the month, temperature records were broken in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Portugal. The continent also experienced contrasting precipitation patterns: large parts of western, central, and eastern Europe were drier than average, while Turkey, Bulgaria, Moldova, northwest continental Europe, northern Scandinavia, Finland, and the Black Sea region saw above-average rainfall and flooding. The most significant signal, however, comes from the tropical Pacific Ocean.

Copernicus warned that sea surface temperatures remain exceptionally high across a large portion of the tropical Pacific as the equatorial Pacific transitions toward El Niño conditions. El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) is a natural climate pattern that cycles between a warm El Niño phase and a cool La Niña phase every two to seven years. During El Niño, warm Pacific waters spread eastward and release heat into the atmosphere, raising global temperatures for several months.

Current indicators suggest the upcoming El Niño could be one of the strongest ever recorded. The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) projects an 80% likelihood of El Niño developing during June-August 2026 and a 90% chance it will persist through at least November. UN Secretary-General António Guterres stated that El Niño is arriving with 90% certainty. WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo urged preparedness, noting that a strong El Niño would exacerbate droughts, heavy rainfall, and heatwaves on land and in the ocean.

She recalled that the 2023-24 El Niño was among the five strongest on record and contributed to the record global temperatures seen in 2024. Seasonal forecasts and early warnings are critical to protect lives and support climate-sensitive sectors such as agriculture, water management, and disaster response. If a Super El Niño emerges, nearly all regions of the globe will likely experience above-normal temperatures.

The most intense heat is forecast over southern and western North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Europe, North Africa, and much of Asia. In the Southern Hemisphere, northern South America should see the strongest warming, while southern Africa is expected to endure widespread above-normal temperatures. Australia is likely to face warmer conditions along its western, southern, and eastern coasts, with less certainty in the north.

Tropical regions, including equatorial Africa, parts of Southeast Asia, and the Maritime Continent, are also projected to be hotter than normal. These temperature anomalies will be superimposed on the long-term warming trend caused by human activities, amplifying the risk of extreme weather events worldwide. Governments, humanitarian agencies, and vulnerable communities must plan for heightened impacts on food security, water resources, public health, and infrastructure.

Continuous monitoring by the WMO and its partners will provide essential data to guide adaptive measures and international cooperation in the face of this impending climate event





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