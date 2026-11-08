Second-half turnovers cost Troy in 41-17 loss to Louisiana Tech
Troy’s offense struggled to find consistency in the second half, and two costly turnovers turned a close game into a 41-17 loss to Louisiana Tech.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. - Troy’s offense struggled to find consistency in the second half, and two costly turnovers turned a close game into a 41-17 loss to Louisiana Tech.
The Trojans trailed by just 20-10 at halftime and cut the deficit to three early in the third quarter. But Louisiana Tech scored 21 unanswered points to pull away. Troy struck first with a 2-yard touchdown run by Gavin Griffin late in the first quarter, capping an 83-yard drive that gave the Trojans a 7-3 lead. Louisiana Tech responded with a 28-yard touchdown pass from Blake Baker to Marcus Calwise Jr. early in the second quarter.Also readSpring Creek Farm Opens Real Christmas Tree Sales in Troy Alabama
The Bulldogs added a 28-yard field goal after recovering a Troy fumble and extended their lead to 20-7 on a 7-yard touchdown run by Sergio Snider. Troy kicker Hayden Wolfe connected on a 41-yard field goal late in the first half to cut the deficit to 20-10. The Trojans got back within three points early in the third quarter when Delvin Whitaker recovered a fumble in the end zone after sacking Baker for a 17-yard loss.
Wolfe’s extra point made it 20-17. But Louisiana Tech answered with a 15-play, 74-yard drive that ended with a 2-yard touchdown pass pushing the Bulldogs’ lead to 27-17. Troy’s next possession ended with an interception and 27-yard return to the Trojans’ 11-yard line. Andrew Burnette scored on an 11-yard run on the next play to extend Louisiana Tech’s lead to 34-17.
Troy had another opportunity to cut into the deficit in the fourth quarter after a long punt return set the Trojans up near the Louisiana Tech goal line. But the drive stalled deep in Bulldogs territory. With 1:05 remaining, Louisiana Tech’s defense sacked Tucker Kilcrease, forcing a fumble that Louisiana Tech recovered and returned 66 yards for a touchdown. The score pushed the Bulldogs’ lead to 41-17.
Troy’s final possession ended with a turnover on downs as Louisiana Tech secured the 24-point victory. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store !
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