Second Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Order Halting Gender-Affirming Care for Transgender Youth

A second federal judge blocked President Trump's executive order halting federal support for gender-affirming care for transgender youth. Judge Lauren King granted a temporary restraining order, following a similar ruling by a Baltimore judge. The orders put Trump's directive on hold while legal challenges proceed.

A second federal judge on Friday paused President Donald Trump's executive order halting federal support for gender-affirming care for transgender youth under 19. U.S. District Court Judge Lauren King granted a temporary restraining order after the Democratic attorneys general of Washington state, Oregon, and Minnesota sued the Trump administration last week. Three doctors joined as plaintiffs in the suit, which was filed in the Western District of Washington.

The decision came one day after a federal judge in Baltimore temporarily blocked the executive order in response to a separate lawsuit filed on behalf of families with transgender or nonbinary children. Judge Brendan Hurson's temporary restraining order will last 14 days but could be extended, and essentially puts Trump's directive on hold while the case proceeds. Hurson and King were both appointed by former President Joe Biden. Trump signed an executive order last month halting federal funding for institutions that provide the care and directing federally run insurance programs, including Medicaid and TRICARE for military families, to exclude coverage for it. The order also calls on the Department of Justice to pursue litigation and legislation to oppose it. Medicaid programs in some states cover gender-affirming care. Trump's order suggests that the practice could end and targets hospitals and universities that receive federal money and provide the care. In the complaint filed in Seattle, the three Democratic attorneys general argue that the executive order violates equal rights protections, the separation of powers, and states' powers to regulate what is not specifically delegated to the federal government. The Trump administration disputed those claims in court filings. 'The President's authority to direct subordinate agencies to implement his agenda, subject to those agencies' own statutory authorities, is well established,' Justice Department attorneys wrote. A large crowd of people went to the federal courthouse to watch Friday's hearing. Outside, some carried signs with phrases including 'Protect Trans Kids' or Pride flags with the words, 'You are loved.' 'We had over 100 declarants submit their personal stories about the impact of this illegal and unconstitutional and hateful order, and their bravery allowed for justice to be done today,' Washington Attorney General Nick Brown said after the ruling. The temporary restraining order is just the first step in a long fight, Brown said, adding that he hopes the order reassures health care providers in the state that they can continue to provide gender-affirming care to their patients. In addition to the orders on health care access and defining the sexes as unchangeable, Trump has also signed orders that open the door to banning transgender people from military service; set up new rules about how schools can teach about gender; and intend to ban transgender athletes from participating in girls and women's sports. Legal challenges have already been filed on the military order, the plan to move transgender women in federal prisons to men's facilities, and the recognition only of people's sex as assigned at birth, which led to the halting of allowing gender markers to be changed on passports. Other lawsuits are likely to be filed, just as there have been challenges to a variety of Trump's policies. As transgender people have gained visibility and acceptance in some ways, there's been vehement pushback. At least 26 states have passed laws to restrict or ban gender-affirming care for minors. The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments last year but has not yet ruled on whether Tennessee's ban on the care is constitutional





abc15 / 🏆 263. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

TRUMP EXECUTIVE ORDER GENDER-AFFIRMING CARE TRANSGENDER YOUTH FEDERAL FUNDING LEGAL CHALLENGES HUMAN RIGHTS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Second federal judge puts Trump's birthright citizenship order on holdAt the heart of the lawsuits is the 14th Amendment to the Constitution.

Read more »

Trump’s birthright citizenship order is put on hold by a second federal judgeIn total, 22 states, as well as other organizations, have sued to try to stop the executive action.

Read more »

Trump's birthright citizenship order put on hold by a second federal judgeThe Trump administration asserts children of noncitizens are not “subject to the jurisdiction” of the U.S. and therefore not entitled to citizenship.

Read more »

Second federal judge blocks Trump birthright citizenship orderA second federal judge blocked President Donald Trump's executive order ending birthright citizenship on Wednesday.

Read more »

Federal Judge Pauses Trump's Birthright Citizenship Order for Second TimeA federal judge in Maryland has issued a nationwide preliminary injunction against President Trump's executive order seeking to end birthright citizenship. This marks the second time such a pause has been implemented, following a previous injunction from a Washington state judge. The judge cited the Fourteenth Amendment to the Constitution, which guarantees citizenship to anyone born in the U.S., as the basis for her decision. The Trump administration argues that children of noncitizens are not subject to U.S. jurisdiction and therefore ineligible for citizenship. This issue has sparked numerous lawsuits, with 22 states and various organizations challenging the order.

Read more »

Trump’s birthright citizenship order is put on hold by a second federal judgeA federal judge in Maryland has ordered a temporary pause on President Trump’s...

Read more »