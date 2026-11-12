Second-degree murder charge filed against Tulsa man in death of mother, police say

He allegedly ran over his mother during a confrontation in a driveway.

A Tulsa man has been charged with murder among other crimes after allegedly running over his mother, killing her and injuring another family member during a confrontation in a driveway.

John Tiffin was booked into the Tulsa County Jail Wednesday on charges of second-degree murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon , reckless driving and obstructing an officer. According to court documents, Tiffin borrowed his mother Karen Curthoys' silver car Oct. 7 to run errands but never returned it. Police said Curthoys wanted her car back and contacted her other son, Timothy Curthoys, who agreed to help her recover the vehicle.

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Tulsa police said Curthoys and her son tracked down the vehicle using an AirTag attached to her dog's collar. The dog was with Tiffin. According to court documents, they located the vehicle in a driveway. As Timothy attempted to recover the car, a confrontation occurred.

Tiffin allegedly put the vehicle in reverse, striking Karen, who was standing outside between two vehicles. Timothy was inside the front passenger seat.

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