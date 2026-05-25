Second Congo youths storming Ebola clinic to demand bodies, update on global outbreak

The news text discusses a second incident of Congolese youths storming an Ebola clinic in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), this time in Mongbwalu General Hospital in Ituri Province. It also covers the World Health Organization's (W.H.O.) update on the number of suspected infections in the DRC and Uganda, surpassing 900 cases, and the consequences of the locals setting fire to an Ebola treatment center in Rwampara Hospital.

A second incident of Congolese youths storming an Ebola clinic to demand the return of infected bodies for funerals took place on Sunday evening, as the World Health Organization (W.H.

O.) announced the number of suspected infections in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda has surpassed 900. In Ituri Province, gunfire at the Mongbwalu General Hospital led to the storming of the treatment center by a mob of angry youths on Sunday. Some reports said members of the mob were armed, while others said police fired the shots in an attempt to disperse the crowd.

Dr. Richard Lokudu, medical director of Mongbwalu General Hospital, stated that the hospital remained ‘on general alert’ as of Monday morning. It was not clear from official reports if anyone was injured during the altercation. In Rwampara Hospital near Bunia, the capital of Ituri province, a mob of angry youths set fire to the Ebola treatment center when the hospital refused to hand over the body of a popular local soccer player who was believed to have died from Ebola





BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ebola Democratic Republic Of Congo Uganda Mob Violence Rwampara Mongbwalu Doctors Without Borders Medical Director Arson Attack

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Young men storm a Congo hospital treating Ebola patients to demand bodies of their kinA local hospital official says that angry young men stormed a hospital treating Ebola patients at the heart of an outbreak in eastern Congo, demanding the bodies of their relatives.

Read more »

Young men storm a Congo hospital treating Ebola patients to demand bodies of their kinA local hospital official says that angry young men stormed a hospital treating Ebola patients at the heart of an outbreak in eastern Congo, demanding the bodies of their relatives.

Read more »

Young men storm a Congo hospital treating Ebola patients to demand bodies of their kinA local hospital official says that angry young men stormed a hospital treating Ebola patients at the heart of an outbreak in eastern Congo, demanding the bodies of their relatives.

Read more »

Young men storm a Congo hospital treating Ebola patients to demand bodies of their kinA local hospital official says that angry young men stormed a hospital treating Ebola patients at the heart of an outbreak in eastern Congo, demanding the bodies of their relatives.

Read more »