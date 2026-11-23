The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit has dismissed Tuff City's lawsuit against UMG, ruling that Mary J. Blige's 1992 hit Real Love does not infringe on the 1973 track Impeach the President.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit has officially ended a protracted legal battle regarding Mary J. Blige's 1992 hit song Real Love by ruling that the track does not infringe on the copyrighted musical material of the 1973 funk song Impeach the President. The court determined that despite shared percussive elements, the two songs are sufficiently distinct in their overall concept, melody, and genre to avoid legal liability for copyright infringement.

Real Love became a defining moment in R&B history, spending thirty-one weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and peaking at number seven. The song continues to resonate with audiences today, boasting over 137 million streams on Spotify and inspiring a Lifetime movie adaptation released in 2023. Despite the recent ruling, the track remains one of Blige's most enduring commercial successes and a staple of early nineties music.

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Appellate Court Ruling Details

In its decision released on Monday, the Second Circuit Court affirmed the lower court's dismissal of the case filed by Tuff City Records. The appellate judges wrote that while both tracks utilize certain drum patterns, the differences in lyrics, melody, subject matter, and overall sound are too pronounced to constitute substantial similarity under copyright law. The court emphasized that music inherently borrows from known elements and that an ordinary listener would not recognize the earlier work within the newer composition.

The judges noted that applying common sense and good ears reveals the works as distinct. They cited their own 2024 ruling in a dispute involving Marvin Gaye's Got To Give It Up, stating that similarity in rhythmic elements alone is insufficient to prove infringement. This precedent reinforces the necessity for plaintiffs to demonstrate broader similarities beyond isolated beats or percussion sections.

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The Chain of Sampling Involved

The controversy stems from a complex sampling chain that ultimately included elements of Impeach the President in Real Love. The Honey Drippers originally released the funk track in 1973, which later served as a sample for the 1987 hip-hop hit Top Billin' by the Brooklyn duo Audio Two. Mary J. Blige's Real Love indirectly incorporated elements through this lineage, effectively sampling Audio Two's work rather than directly recording the Honey Drippers' original master.

This indirect sampling created a unique legal scenario where Universal Music Group's recorded music division had previously agreed to pay for the use of the Impeach the President recording on Real Love. However, the publishing arm of Universal Music Group refused to settle, choosing instead to litigate whether they were also liable for the underlying composition rights. This division in strategy led to the lawsuit being filed by Tuff City in April 2024.

Stakeholder Reactions and Legal Strategy

Tuff City Records, known for its extensive catalog of vintage music, initiated the lawsuit claiming that Universal Music Group was aware of the sampling issue but failed to address it. The company's attorney, Robert Parness, expressed deep disappointment in the Second Circuit's decision, vowing to appeal the ruling. Parness argued that the decision contradicts established industry practices regarding sample clearance and recent copyright precedents.

Parness contended that allowing Universal Music Group to avoid payment for undisputed sampling would disrupt decades of legal norms designed to compensate creators. He suggested that the ruling undermines the principle that creators must be paid when their work is used, even if the original elements are reconfigured into new compositions. The attorney emphasized that this stance runs counter to how samples are typically cleared in the modern music industry.

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Impact on Music Industry Copyright Law

Tuff City Records has a history of engaging in high-stakes copyright litigation, including a notable 1991 case against Sony Music and Def Jam Records involving LL Cool J. That earlier lawsuit warned that failing to clear every sampled element could fundamentally change the music industry. Although that specific case settled, the resulting legal environment has led labels to clear almost all direct samples to avoid liability.

This latest ruling by the Second Circuit provides significant clarity for artists and producers regarding the threshold for copyright infringement. By distinguishing between mere rhythmic similarity and substantial compositional similarity, the court has set a precedent that may protect new works that incorporate common musical building blocks without constituting illegal appropriation. The decision signals a potential shift in how courts evaluate complex sampling chains and indirect references in contemporary music production.