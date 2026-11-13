Sergei Zavorotniy, former spokesman for ex-Ukrainian PM Mykola Azarov, lost his left arm in a Moscow car bomb, the second such attack in Russia in two days.

Sergei Zavorotniy, a former spokesman and top aide to ex-Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov, was critically wounded in a car bomb explosion in Moscow on Friday.

He was hospitalized in severe condition after the blast occurred on a street in the Chertanovo district of the Russian capital. Zavorotniy sustained significant injuries, including the loss of his left arm, according to reports from Russian media outlets. Russian news channels Ren TV and the Telegram channel 112 provided details on his medical status, confirming the amputation.

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Injuries and Official Investigation

In addition to the trauma to his limb, he was reported to be suffering from a concussion and multiple rib fractures. Other unspecified injuries were also noted in the initial medical assessments shared by these sources. The Investigative Committee of Russia, the agency responsible for handling serious crimes, officially stated that it had opened a criminal investigation into the incident.

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This marks the beginning of an official probe by Russian authorities into what they classify as a serious violent crime against a high-profile individual. Visual evidence of the attack emerged via the Telegram channel Baza, which published photographs of the scene. The images showed a black four-door vehicle with extensive damage. The car's windshield, doors, and front bumper were all smashed, indicating the force of the explosion.

This event represents the second car bombing in Russia within a span of just two days. On Thursday, a car bomb in St. Petersburg resulted in the death of a Russian military serviceman. Moscow has a history of blaming Ukraine for previous assassinations of senior military officials and individuals linked to Russia's war effort. Sergei Zavorotniy previously worked for Mykola Azarov, who served as Ukraine's prime minister from 2010 to 2014.

Mykola Azarov Addresses Media

Azarov fled to Russia in 2014 following the Maidan Revolution. This political upheaval ousted pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych, who had broken a promise to develop closer ties with the European Union. Azarov addressed the media regarding the attack on Friday, speaking to Russia's TASS state news agency. He stated that he had no further information about the specifics of the car bomb.

However, he did confirm that Zavorotniy had survived the initial blast despite his grave injuries. This explosion is part of a recent series of apparent assassination attempts occurring inside Russia. Ukrainian sources have claimed responsibility for some of these incidents in the past. In other cases, Kyiv has denied involvement or remained silent.

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Kyiv has not yet commented on the recent attack in St. Petersburg or the subsequent bombing in Moscow. The lack of immediate comment leaves the attribution of responsibility to speculation, although Russia continues to point toward Ukrainian actors. The targeting of individuals with close ties to the former Ukrainian government highlights the continuing tensions between Moscow and Kyiv. These attacks occur despite diplomatic efforts to negotiate a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict.

Tensions Between Moscow and Kyiv

The safety of former officials living in exile remains a significant concern. Local residents in the Chertanovo district witnessed the aftermath of the explosion. Emergency services responded rapidly to the scene to assist the injured. The area was secured by police as the investigation into the perpetrators began.

The date of the attack is noted as November 13, 2026, in some reports. Photographs taken by AP Photo/Pavel Bednyakov were credited in news cycles covering the event. These images helped confirm the location and severity of the blast for international observers. The pattern of vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices indicates a shift in tactics for those conducting asymmetric warfare in urban centers.

Such attacks are difficult to prevent and require significant intelligence resources to thwart. Both Russia and Ukraine have experience with such methods in previous conflicts.