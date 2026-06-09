Second Annual LA Executive Forum & Leadership Awards Celebrate Business Leaders

The second annual LA Executive Forum & Leadership Awards, presented by LA Times Studios, honored executives across ten categories. The event featured a forum on 'Fault Lines: The Forces Fracturing and Reshaping American Business' and a lifetime achievement award for Robert Stone, CEO of City of Hope. Discussions covered AI's impact on work and evolving workforce trends.

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Please email studios@latimes.com. Nevin Stanton-Trehan, CPO & general counsel for YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles, accepts the honoree award for Head of HR.on Monday evening, a festive atmosphere and a deep appreciation for the work executives of all stripes achieve in their industries was the theme at the second annual LA Executive Forum & Leadership Awards.

One of the city’s premier gatherings for business executives, the evening event – part networking opportunity, part gala and all celebration – honored and recognized the past, present and future of leaders and their innovative styles of management. ) struck up conversations throughout the evening’s programming – on the fascinating topics from the keynotes and forum, on how business leaders are evolving to meet thein 2026 and, of course, who would take home the honors in 10 distinct categories during this year’s leadership awards.

After a cocktail reception, it was the distinct privilege of LA Times Studios to present City of Hope’s chief executive officer Robert Stone with a lifetime achievement award – the first of its kind for the Forum & Leadership Awards. We are all part of a network,: Stone said of his organization’s battles with cancer.

“We’re part of that fight. ”The forum topic, “Fault Lines: The Forces Fracturing and Reshaping American Business,” featuring moderator Brian Hegarty, president of Marsh McLennan Agency and speakers Dr. Ara J. Bagdasarian, CEO of Southern California Medical Center and Jordan Grotzinger, Co-Chair of LA Litigation Practice for Greenberg Trauring LLP, offered a spirited discussion about the future of business in the region, with key insights including the impact of AI on work and how the next generations are approaching the workforce.

After dinner, the gala awards event, emceed by LA Times Studios president Anna Magzanyan and Marsh McLennan’s Brian Hagerty and Greenberg Trauring’s Ashley Farrell-Pickett, was met with applause and cheers from the packed house, as executive leaders from 10 distinct disciplines were honored. Here is the full list of winners:Find full coverage of the event and detailed profiles on all the honorees, finalists and nominees in the July edition of Business by LA Times Studios in print and online on July 19.

Alan LaGuardia is a senior content strategist at LA Times Studios, overseeing the content and direction of the Business by LA Times Studios sections and the Travel by LA Times Studios section. Make Legal Filings Easy With a LegalZoom Promo Code June 2026





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