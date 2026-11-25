The Southeastern Conference will vote on December 3 regarding LSU's membership status following federal litigation concerning basketball player eligibility and institutional control.

The Southeastern Conference will vote on whether to expel Louisiana State University from its ranks at a special meeting scheduled for December 3. This decision arises from a federal lawsuit filed in Birmingham, Alabama, regarding LSU's management of student-athlete eligibility and institutional compliance. The conflict centers on the university's handling of players with professional contracts and the broader governance of its athletic programs.

Eligibility Dispute Over Professional Athletes

The legal battle stems from LSU's actions since the start of the fall semester to field players who had previously signed contracts with the National Football League and the National Basketball Association. While LSU football coach Lane Kiffin and university leadership decided not to play two football players who had won state court injunctions permitting their return to college sports, the basketball team proceeded differently. The Tigers played RJ Luis Jr., who had spent parts of the 2025 NBA offseason with the Utah Jazz and the Boston Celtics, in a victory over Louisiana-Monroe.

Also read SEC to Consider Expelling LSU from Conference in Key Membership Vote

Luis contributed 11 points and nine rebounds in 15 minutes during his single appearance for LSU. He did not make himself available for media interviews after the game. LSU basketball coach Will Wade initially stated he would continue to utilize Luis as long as the player remained eligible under the law. However, LSU president Wade Rousse later issued a statement instructing Wade to stop playing Luis temporarily. A state district court judge in Baton Rouge issued a preliminary injunction preventing the NCAA or SEC from declaring Luis ineligible or punishing the university for fielding him.

SEC Defends Governance and Institutional Control

The Southeastern Conference argues that the lawsuit is necessary to protect its ability to govern itself and enforce rules voluntarily adopted by member universities. In a statement released on Monday, the conference emphasized its right to associate only with institutions that meet its established standards. The filing asserts that the conference must defend its governance framework to protect the shared interests of its member schools. The SEC maintains that LSU is currently breaking conference rules despite the temporary court order.

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The conference has also questioned who currently controls the flagship state university in Louisiana. SEC officials point to actions taken by Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry to install new leadership at the institution. This includes changes to the university president, members of the LSU Board of Supervisors, and Athletic Director Verge Ausberry. The SEC argues these changes demonstrate deficient institutional control over the LSU athletics program. The league also added coach Will Wade as a defendant in the case, citing his decision to play Luis as a blatant disregard for core SEC principles.

Membership Vote and Skepticism Toward LSU

The upcoming December 3 special meeting will consider the termination of LSU's membership regardless of whether the university continues to refrain from playing Luis. This marks the second time since September that the SEC has threatened to remove LSU from the league. While LSU might take further action to appease the league before the scheduled meeting, the tone of the new filing suggests that other SEC institutions are no longer willing to wait. Leaders from other member schools are reportedly more skeptical of any promises LSU makes at this stage.

The SEC's updated complaint notes that presidents and chancellors of the other fifteen member conferences deferred making a decision in the past. They did so based on LSU's assurances that it would respect SEC rules, policies, and principles. The conference now states that these assurances proved to be hollow promises. The legal and administrative pressure on Baton Rouge increases as the deadline for the vote approaches.