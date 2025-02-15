SEC Seeks Extension to Respond to Coinbase's Appeal, Citing New Crypto Task Force

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has requested a 28-day extension to file its response to Coinbase's petition for an interlocutory appeal. The agency cited the need to consider the potential impact of its new crypto task force, led by Commissioner Hester Peirce, on the case. Coinbase has agreed to the extension, which will allow the SEC more time to assess the complex legal and regulatory implications of the case.

The U.S. Sec urities and Exchange Commission ( SEC ) has requested a 28-day extension until March 14, 2025, to file its response to Coinbase's petition to file an interlocutory appeal. The agency cited Acting SEC Chair Mark Uyeda's new crypto task force, led by Commissioner Hester Peirce, as a potential factor influencing the outcome of the appeal and the entire case.

The SEC stated that the task force's work 'may affect and could facilitate the potential resolution of both the underlying district court proceeding and potential appellate review, conserving judicial resources.' Coinbase has agreed to the extension. In January, a district court granted Coinbase's request for interlocutory appeal, and discovery in the case was paused pending the outcome of this process. Last year, District Judge Katherine Polk Failla ruled that the SEC had presented a plausible case that Coinbase sold unregistered securities on its platform. The crypto exchange then sought the appeals court panel to weigh in on how securities laws may apply to cryptocurrencies. This is the second lawsuit in which the SEC has requested an extension. Earlier this week, the SEC and Binance filed for a 60-day stay in the regulator's lawsuit against the exchange and related parties, claiming that the extension could lead to a resolution. The judge in charge of the case approved the stay.Coinbase reported a strong fourth quarter with revenue increasing to $2.27 billion and net income rising to $1.29 billion, or $4.68 per share, exceeding expectations. The company attributed this growth to the return of retail investors who had previously stayed off Coinbase during the last market slump. Consumer transaction revenue was $1.3 billion in the fourth quarter, up 179% sequentially. Almost half of trading users in the quarter were either new to Coinbase or had not traded in a while





Utoday_en / 🏆 295. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

CRYPTOCURRENCY SECURITIES LAWS SEC COINBASE APPELLATE REVIEW INTERLOCUTORY APPEAL

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SEC Asks Court for Coinbase Case Deadline Extension, Citing 'Potential Resolution' ProspectsThe SEC filed a motion Friday saying its new crypto task force could help it resolve its ongoing case against Coinbase.

Read more »

SEC vs. Ripple: Case Remains Active Despite Removal from SEC Litigation SectionThe ongoing legal battle between the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and cryptocurrency firm Ripple has taken an intriguing turn. While the case appears to have been removed from the SEC's litigation section, it remains active on the appellate court's website, leading to speculation about its future. Legal experts are divided on whether the SEC will ultimately continue to appeal the case, with some anticipating a de-escalation due to the new administration's pro-crypto stance.

Read more »

Cboe BZX Seeks SEC Approval for Staking in 21Shares Ethereum ETFCboe BZX Exchange has filed to enable staking in the 21Shares Core Ethereum ETF, potentially ushering in a new era for Ethereum ETFs and boosting demand for ETH.

Read more »

Trump Seeks US Ownership of Gaza, Netanyahu Seeks Continued SupportPresident Trump's first meeting with a foreign leader in his second term was with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The meeting focused on the ongoing conflict in Gaza and Trump's ambitious vision for its redevelopment, which includes US ownership and long-term involvement. Netanyahu, facing domestic pressure, used the opportunity to seek continued support from Trump, including pressure on Iran and efforts to normalize relations with Saudi Arabia.

Read more »

Coinbase Security Flaws Fuel $65 Million Social Engineering Scam WaveA surge in Coinbase account restrictions coincides with a wave of social engineering scams, resulting in at least $65 million in losses for users. On-chain investigator ZachXBT, alongside researcher 'tanuki42,' reveals that attackers pose as Coinbase support, leveraging personal data and spoofed communications to trick victims into transferring funds. ZachXBT criticizes Coinbase's security measures and customer support response, pointing to systemic failures that allow such scams to flourish. He compares Coinbase unfavorably to competitors like Kraken and Binance, which handle similar risks more effectively.

Read more »

SEC, Binance File Motion to Stay Case, Citing New Crypto Task ForceThe U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Binance, and its former CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) have filed a motion to stay their ongoing case for 60 days. This move aims to facilitate a potential resolution and conserve resources, citing a newly formed SEC crypto task force as a key factor. The task force, established by Acting SEC Chairman Mark T. Uyeda, seeks to develop a regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies.

Read more »