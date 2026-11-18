A report in the Wall Street Journals says the focus of the SEC investigation “couldn’t immediately be learned but includes whether the company’s disclosures misled investors.”

The SEC said in a statement that it “does not comment on the existence or nonexistence of a possible investigation. ” The Santa Clara-based tech giant didn’t immediately responded to a request for comment on Tuesday afternoon from Bay Area News Group.

The Wall Street Journal report said the focus of the SEC investigation “couldn’t immediately be learned but includes whether the company’s disclosures misled investors. ” The SEC, established in response to the Great Depression, enforces laws against market manipulation to protect investors.in the wake of the disclosure last week that then-CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang, was found to have had an extramarital affair with a woman identified by the American government as a suspected Chinese spy.

Also read SEC Investigates Nvidia After Jensen Huang Resigns Over Affairs and China Spy Allegations

Additionally, he allegedly had two other affairs with two female subordinates.its quarterly earnings for the third quarter of Fiscal Year 2027, with a net income of $65.3 billion, up 105% over the same period during the previous fiscal year.

“From a business perspective, it’s business as usual,” Colette Kress, the company’s interim CEO, and current chief financial officer,Huang resigned on Nov. 12 as president, CEO and a director of the Santa Clara company he co-founded in 1993. The company named Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress interim CEO while its board searches for a permanent successor, considering both internal and external candidates.

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, including one with the woman suspected of spying for China and another with an executive who reported to him, according to The New York Times.citing two people familiar with the matter, that Huang had an intimate relationship with a second Nvidia employee. During the Tuesday earnings call, Harvey Jones, the company’s chairman said that it was keeping mum about Huang’s departure.

“We will not be addressing or taking questions on today’s call regarding the circumstances of Jensen’s resignation and the ongoing investigation,” he said. “Our board will communicate further when appropriate. ”“I did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at Nvidia,” he said.

“I created problems for the Board that I deeply regret. I own my mistakes completely. ”